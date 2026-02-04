Former Kingston Canadians Head Coach Jim Morrison Passes Away at 94

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are mourning the loss of Jim Morrison. Jim was the Head Coach of the Kingston Canadians from 1975-1982.

Before coming to Kingston, Morrison played in 399 regular-season games over parts of seven seasons with the Maple Leafs and appeared in three straight NHL all-star Games from 1955-57.

He also played in the NHL for Boston, Detroit, the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh in a professional career that spanned from 1951 to 1973.

Morrison played 12 seasons in the American Hockey League, including a successful run with the Quebec Aces between NHL stints from 1960-61 to 1967-78. He helped the Aces reach two Calder Cup finals and was named the league's top defenceman in 1965-66 season.

The Montreal native was elected the first president of the AHL Players' Association in 1967 and was inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame in 2013.

Morrison had 40 goals, 160 assists and 542 penalty minutes in 704 NHL games and 85 goals, 341 assists and 556 penalty minutes in the AHL.

The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club sends our sincere condolences to his friends and family.







