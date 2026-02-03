Darcie Lappan Returns Home as Women in Sports Night Guest of Honour

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are proud to welcome home one of Kingston's own, as Darcie Lappan will be the guest of honour for Women in Sports Night this Friday at Slush Puppie Place.

Lappan, a Kingston native, currently plays professionally for the Vancouver Goldeneyes of the PWHL and has built an impressive hockey resume that spans junior, collegiate, international, and professional levels. Her return to Kingston serves as a celebration of her journey and an opportunity to inspire the next generation of female athletes.

Lappan began her hockey career with the Kingston Jr. IceWolves before advancing to the NCAA, where she competed at the Division I level with both Colgate University and Clarkson University. Following her collegiate career, she took her game overseas, spending last season in the Swedish Women's Hockey League with MoDo Hockey.

This past fall, Lappan earned an invitation to Vancouver's PWHL training camp, where she impressed enough to secure a contract out of camp; a testament to her perseverance, work ethic, and continued development at the professional level.

As part of Women in Sports Night, Lappan will be recognized on-ice during the game and will be actively involved throughout the evening. She will be interacting with fans, signing autographs, and taking part in game night festivities.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Darcie back home to Kingston," said Manager of Communications and Game Operations, Jordan Jackson. "Her journey from the IceWolves to the professional level is something our entire community can be proud of, and having her here on Women in Sports Night makes it even more special. She's a fantastic role model for young athletes and we can't wait for our fans to meet her."

Women in Sports Night is dedicated to highlighting and celebrating the contributions of women across all levels of sport, from athletes and coaches to officials and leaders within the community. The Frontenacs are proud to showcase Lappan's story as an example of what is possible with dedication and belief.

Puck drop is set for 7:05PM on Friday night as the Frontenacs take on the Owen Sound Attack.







