Monthly Matchups - February 2026
Published on February 3, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm enter February 2026 7th in the Western Conference with a 19-23-2-2 record.
February Games
Thursday, February 5th 11:00am @ Erie Otters
Friday, Februayr 6th 7:00pm @ Kitchener Rangers
Monday. February 9th 7:00pm @ Niagara IceDogs
Wednesday, February 11th 6:30pm @ London Knights
Friday, February 13th 7:07pm vs. Flint - PEVS Protects sponsored by Skyjack
Saturday, February 14th 4:00pm @ Brantford Bulldogs
Monday, February 16th 7:07pm vs. Erie - Kids Takeover sponsored by Beth and Ryan Waller
Wednesday, February 18th 7:05pm @ Sarnia Sting
Saturday, February 21st 7:07pm @ Sault Ste. Marie
Sunday, February 22nd 5:30pm @ Saginaw Spirit
Wednesday, February 25th 6:37pm vs. Kitchener - Farmers Night sponsored by Syngenta
Friday, February 27th 7:07pm vs. Niagara - Out on the Shelf Night
