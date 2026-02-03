Monthly Matchups - February 2026

Published on February 3, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Storm enter February 2026 7th in the Western Conference with a 19-23-2-2 record.

February Games

Thursday, February 5th 11:00am @ Erie Otters

Friday, Februayr 6th 7:00pm @ Kitchener Rangers

Monday. February 9th 7:00pm @ Niagara IceDogs

Wednesday, February 11th 6:30pm @ London Knights

Friday, February 13th 7:07pm vs. Flint - PEVS Protects sponsored by Skyjack

Saturday, February 14th 4:00pm @ Brantford Bulldogs

Monday, February 16th 7:07pm vs. Erie - Kids Takeover sponsored by Beth and Ryan Waller

Wednesday, February 18th 7:05pm @ Sarnia Sting

Saturday, February 21st 7:07pm @ Sault Ste. Marie

Sunday, February 22nd 5:30pm @ Saginaw Spirit

Wednesday, February 25th 6:37pm vs. Kitchener - Farmers Night sponsored by Syngenta

Friday, February 27th 7:07pm vs. Niagara - Out on the Shelf Night

