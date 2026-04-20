5 Former Stormers to Compete in the NHL's 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Published on April 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







A total of 5 Former Stormers are set to compete in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, part of a CHL-leading presence that continues to shape the NHL's biggest stage. The list includes Jason Dickinson (EDM), Drew Doughty (LAK), Robby Fabbri (MIN), Nick Suzuki (MTL), and Sean Durzi (UTA).

In all, 190 graduates of the Canadian Hockey League will take part in the postseason, accounting for more than 45 percent of the 417 players competing, the highest total of any development league in the world.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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