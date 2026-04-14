2025/2026 Alternate Jersey Auction Set

Published on April 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm are auctioning off the 2025/2026 black alternate jerseys.

The black alternate jerseys, which launched in November 2024, feature crimson and white horizontal striping to match the logo. The trim of the player numbers features a metallic silver fabric, making the numbers pop on the black and crimson colouring. The design includes a new secondary logo on the shoulders, an "S" with a lightning effect, and a puck in the centre which was also seen on the 2024 Pink the Rink jerseys.

The auction will begin on Wednesday, April 15th at 4:00pm and end on Tuesday, April 21st at 7:00pm starting with group one. Please note that there is sales tax applied on the auction and the auction will include an overtime period. Overtime will start if you are the highest bidder on an item, and another bid is placed in the last 60 seconds of the auction. The overtime auction period will run for two minutes. Shipping will be available for purchase once the auction is closed. While Spyke's Sport Shop continues to ship to the United States, the Guelph Storm are not responsible for any potential taxes and duties placed on jerseys.

Group 1:

Jett Luchanko (C)

Grant Spada

Charlie Paquette (C)

Tyler Hopkins (A)

Carter Stevens

Group 2:

Jett Luchanko (A)

Quinn Beauchesne (A)

Charlie Paquette (A)

Zach Jovanovski

Jaakko Wycisk

Group 3:

Rylan Singh

Parker Snelgrove

Rowan Topp (A)

Ethan Miedena

Layne Gallacher

Group 4:

Noah Jenken

Leo Serlin

Colin Ellsworth

Illia Shybinskyi

Wil McFadden

Group 5:

Eric Frossard

Mark Pape

Hunter McKenzie

Josh Avery

Simon Belohorsky

Group 6:

Alex McLean

Patrick Babin

Chris Soares

Mykhailo Haponenko

Cruz Reznik

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

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