2025/2026 Alternate Jersey Auction Set
Published on April 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Guelph Storm are auctioning off the 2025/2026 black alternate jerseys.
The black alternate jerseys, which launched in November 2024, feature crimson and white horizontal striping to match the logo. The trim of the player numbers features a metallic silver fabric, making the numbers pop on the black and crimson colouring. The design includes a new secondary logo on the shoulders, an "S" with a lightning effect, and a puck in the centre which was also seen on the 2024 Pink the Rink jerseys.
The auction will begin on Wednesday, April 15th at 4:00pm and end on Tuesday, April 21st at 7:00pm starting with group one. Please note that there is sales tax applied on the auction and the auction will include an overtime period. Overtime will start if you are the highest bidder on an item, and another bid is placed in the last 60 seconds of the auction. The overtime auction period will run for two minutes. Shipping will be available for purchase once the auction is closed. While Spyke's Sport Shop continues to ship to the United States, the Guelph Storm are not responsible for any potential taxes and duties placed on jerseys.
Group 1:
Jett Luchanko (C)
Grant Spada
Charlie Paquette (C)
Tyler Hopkins (A)
Carter Stevens
Group 2:
Jett Luchanko (A)
Quinn Beauchesne (A)
Charlie Paquette (A)
Zach Jovanovski
Jaakko Wycisk
Group 3:
Rylan Singh
Parker Snelgrove
Rowan Topp (A)
Ethan Miedena
Layne Gallacher
Group 4:
Noah Jenken
Leo Serlin
Colin Ellsworth
Illia Shybinskyi
Wil McFadden
Group 5:
Eric Frossard
Mark Pape
Hunter McKenzie
Josh Avery
Simon Belohorsky
Group 6:
Alex McLean
Patrick Babin
Chris Soares
Mykhailo Haponenko
Cruz Reznik
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026
- Saginaw's Nikita Klepov Wins Emms Family Award as OHL Rookie of the Year - Saginaw Spirit
- 2025/2026 Alternate Jersey Auction Set - Guelph Storm
- Round Two Game Three: Kitchener Rangers vs. Soo Greyhounds - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Day, Round 2, Game 3, Firebirds vs Spitfires - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
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