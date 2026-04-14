Knights Sign Ritson & Vandeven

Published on April 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







LONDON, ON - The London Knights are proud to announce that the Hockey Club has signed forward Jake Ritson and defenceman Jacob Vandeven to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreements.

Ritson was the Knights second round draft choice in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. The Thunder Bay native spent his 2025-26 season with the GOHL Strathroy Rockets recording 47 goals and a total 72 points as a 16-year-old. Jake appeared in two games for the Knights.

Vandeven, the local product out of Komoka Ontario, was traded to the Knights in the Julian Brown deal earlier this year with the Owen Sound Attack. Jacob recorded 32 points as a defenceman with his hometown Komoka Kings of the GOHL in the 2025-26 season. He appeared in eight regular season games with the Knights and four playoff games recording one goal.

"Both Jake and Jacob bring tremendous upside to our hockey club. They will make an immediate impact on our roster and we are excited for their upcoming season." - Mark Hunter, General Manager







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

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