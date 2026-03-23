Knights & Greyhounds Set to Face off in Round One of 2026 OHL Playoffs

Published on March 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







The London Knights (4) and Soo Greyhounds (5) will face off in round one of the OHL playoffs beginning Friday night in London.

Following another 40 win season, the Knights strong second half of the season earned them home-ice advantage on the final day of the OHL regular season following a Greyhounds loss to the Windsor Spitfires on Sunday evening.

Series Schedule

Game One - Friday, March 27 at London, 7:00pm

Game Two - Sunday, March 29 at London, 6:00pm

Game Three - Tuesday, March 31 at Soo, 8:00pm

Game Four - Wednesday, April 1 at Soo, 7:00pm

Game Five - Friday, April 3 at London, 7:00pm*

Game Six - Sunday, April 5 at Soo, 7:00pm*

Game Seven - Tuesday, April 7 at London, 7:00pm*

Home | Away | if necessary*

Tickets for the first round of the 2026 OHL Playoffs are on sale now. All tickets will be released after 5:00pm on Monday, March 23.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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