Against All Odds

Published on March 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves have officially clinched a berth in the 2026 playoffs, where they will face one of the Ontario Hockey League's top teams, the Brantford Bulldogs. This marks the fourth consecutive postseason appearance for the Wolves, highlighting the organization's continued consistency and commitment to competing at a high level.

The Wolves enter the playoffs prepared to embrace the challenge ahead as they match up against a Bulldogs squad that posted an impressive 106-point season. Sudbury is eager to make a strong push and prove they have what it takes to compete with the league's best and upset the Brantford Bulldogs on the postseason stage.

The series opens this Friday, with Games 1 and 2 taking place on the road. The Wolves will return to home ice at the Sudbury Community Arena for Game 3 on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:05 p.m., followed by Game 4 on Thursday, April 2 at 7:05 p.m. If necessary, Game 6 will be played in Sudbury on Monday, April 6 at 7:05 p.m. Single-game tickets for Tuesday & Thursday playoff game can be purchased HERE or at the Sudbury Community Arena Box Office.

The Wolves begin the series on the road Friday, March 27 and Sunday, March 29. Fans can follow all the action live via the Wolves' free Listen Live radio broadcast HERE or watch the games on FloHockey.

Early Bird Season Tickets for the 2026-27 season are also now available, offering the best value, priority access, and exclusive member benefits. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early to take advantage of Early Bird pricing.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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