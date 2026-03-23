2025/26 Guelph Storm Annual Awards Banquet
Published on March 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
On Sunday, March 22nd the Guelph Storm held the annual team awards banquet, closing the chapter on another regular season of Storm hockey.
The event was held at the Italian Canadian Club of Guelph in front of coaches, staff, players, billets, families, friends, and special guests.
Ethan Miedema and Rowan Topp each took home two awards. Topp, the third-year blueliner, took home the Mike Kelly Humanitarian of the Year Award, as well as the team's leadership award. Overage forward Ethan is the team's Roger Neilson Award nominee and was recognized with the Fay Scott Memorial Award for his efforts in the community and the classroom.
With the assistance of the official fan club of the Guelph Storm, the Storm Trackers, the team recognized all first-year players with many of their first goal plaques. The list includes Mark Pape, Chris Soares, Laynce Gallacher, Mykhailo Haponenko, Jaakko Wycisk, Illia Shybinskyi, Simon Belohorsky, Eric Frossard, Patrick Babin, Grant Spada, and Braeden Van Gelder.
It is a long-standing Storm tradition to present the 19-year-old players with their game-worn jerseys and a watch to thank them and their families for their commitment to the team both on and off the ice. This season, the team proudly honoured Hunter McKenzie, Leo Serlin, Chris Soares, and Rowan Topp.
To conclude the night, the team honoured overage player Ethan Miedema by presenting him with a hand-drawn caricature and his game-worn jersey.
Award Winners
Top Scorer Award - Tyler Hopkins
Owen's Corning Tony Camilleri Playmaker Award - Wil McFadden
Ivan Tenant Memorial Award Nominee - Mark Pape
Roger Neilson Memorial Award Nominee - Ethan Miedema
Paul Fendley Scholastic Player of the Year Award (Storm nominee for the Bobby Smith Award) - Eric Frossard
Fan Club 'Most Popular Player' Award - Grant Spada
Mike Kelly Humanitarian of the Year Award - Rowan Topp
Fay Scott Memorial Award - Ethan Miedema
Leadership Award - Rowan Topp
Top Defenceman Award - Quinn Beauchesne
Wellington Motors Rookie of the Year Award - Jaakko Wycisk
Most Improved Player Award - Grant Spada
Glad Mowatt Most Valuable Player Award - Zach Jovanovski
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for March 16-22, 2026 - OHL
- 2025/26 Guelph Storm Annual Awards Banquet - Guelph Storm
- Series HQ: Barrie vs. Niagara - Niagara IceDogs
- Firebirds Announce First Round Playoff Schedule - Flint Firebirds
- OHL Announces 2025-26 Regular Season Award Winners - OHL
- Firebirds Announce 2025-26 Team Award Winners - Flint Firebirds
- Ryder Fetterolf Named the Recipient the F.W. "Dinty" Moore Trophy - Ottawa 67's
- CHL Launches 2025-26 Playoff Bracket Challenge Contest - OHL
- 67's Jaeden Nelson and Ryder Fetterolf Win Dave Pinkney Trophy - Ottawa 67's
- Firebirds Weekly Roundup, March 16-22 - Flint Firebirds
- Saginaw's Nikita Klepov Wins Eddie Powers and Jim Mahon Memorial Trophies - Saginaw Spirit
- Knights & Greyhounds Set to Face off in Round One of 2026 OHL Playoffs - London Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.