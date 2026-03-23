2025/26 Guelph Storm Annual Awards Banquet

Published on March 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







On Sunday, March 22nd the Guelph Storm held the annual team awards banquet, closing the chapter on another regular season of Storm hockey.

The event was held at the Italian Canadian Club of Guelph in front of coaches, staff, players, billets, families, friends, and special guests.

Ethan Miedema and Rowan Topp each took home two awards. Topp, the third-year blueliner, took home the Mike Kelly Humanitarian of the Year Award, as well as the team's leadership award. Overage forward Ethan is the team's Roger Neilson Award nominee and was recognized with the Fay Scott Memorial Award for his efforts in the community and the classroom.

With the assistance of the official fan club of the Guelph Storm, the Storm Trackers, the team recognized all first-year players with many of their first goal plaques. The list includes Mark Pape, Chris Soares, Laynce Gallacher, Mykhailo Haponenko, Jaakko Wycisk, Illia Shybinskyi, Simon Belohorsky, Eric Frossard, Patrick Babin, Grant Spada, and Braeden Van Gelder.

It is a long-standing Storm tradition to present the 19-year-old players with their game-worn jerseys and a watch to thank them and their families for their commitment to the team both on and off the ice. This season, the team proudly honoured Hunter McKenzie, Leo Serlin, Chris Soares, and Rowan Topp.

To conclude the night, the team honoured overage player Ethan Miedema by presenting him with a hand-drawn caricature and his game-worn jersey.

Award Winners

Top Scorer Award - Tyler Hopkins

Owen's Corning Tony Camilleri Playmaker Award - Wil McFadden

Ivan Tenant Memorial Award Nominee - Mark Pape

Roger Neilson Memorial Award Nominee - Ethan Miedema

Paul Fendley Scholastic Player of the Year Award (Storm nominee for the Bobby Smith Award) - Eric Frossard

Fan Club 'Most Popular Player' Award - Grant Spada

Mike Kelly Humanitarian of the Year Award - Rowan Topp

Fay Scott Memorial Award - Ethan Miedema

Leadership Award - Rowan Topp

Top Defenceman Award - Quinn Beauchesne

Wellington Motors Rookie of the Year Award - Jaakko Wycisk

Most Improved Player Award - Grant Spada

Glad Mowatt Most Valuable Player Award - Zach Jovanovski







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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