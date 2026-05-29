2026 Graduating Class: Guelph Storm

Published on May 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







After returning to the postseason with one of the league's youngest rosters, the Guelph Storm saw their playoff run come to an end in the opening round. Despite the early exit, the organization has plenty to be optimistic about moving forward as its young core continues to develop ahead of a significant chapter in franchise history.

Last season, it was announced that the Storm would host the 2027 Memorial Cup, giving the club an opportunity to continue building toward the national spotlight over the next year.

Now, they say goodbye to the lone member of their graduating class as Ethan Miedema moves on from the OHL following the conclusion of his overage season.

Ethan Miedema (Guelph Storm, Kingston Frontenacs, Windsor Spitfires - 2021-26)

Acquired by the Storm during the offseason, Ethan Miedema put together a strong overage campaign, recording 47 points (25-22-47). In December, he also became the first OHL player born in the 2000s to reach the 300-career-game milestone. Prior to arriving in Guelph, Miedema spent time with both the Kingston Frontenacs and Windsor Spitfires.

The 21-year-old from Cobourg, Ont., concludes his OHL career with 235 points (100-135-235) across 335 regular-season games. Originally selected fourth overall by Windsor in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, Miedema was later chosen by the Buffalo Sabres in the fourth round (109th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft. He is committed to Bemidji State University for the 2026-27 season.

2006-born players:

* denotes players who are committed to the NCAA for next season

Currently, the Guelph Storm boasts four 2006-born players in Leo Serlin, Hunter McKenzie, Rowan Topp, and Christopher Soares*.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 29, 2026

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