Thank You, Jay McKee

Published on May 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







On Friday morning, the Hamilton Hammers of the American Hockey League named Jay McKee as the franchise's new head coach, elevating the coach that set a new standard with the Bulldogs in both Brantford & Hamilton over the past five seasons.

McKee was originally hired by the Bulldogs on July 6th, 2021 as the OHL looked to return to play in the 2021-22 season and the Bulldogs embarked on a five year run of excellence that has set the benchmark for the franchise moving forward.

Running a sterling regular season record of 213-91-30-6, for a .627 winning percentage, McKee won three East Division titles, including the franchise first back-to-back in 2025 & 2026, two Hamilton Spectator Trophies and of course led the 2022 team that would capture the Bobby Orr Trophy as Eastern Conference Champions and the franchise's 2nd J. Ross Robertson Cup. The playoffs saw McKee run a 37-20 record in his tenure behind the Bulldogs bench and his record for development in that time is second to none.

Fostering the franchise's first four NHL 1st round picks; Marek Vanacker & Adam Jiricek (2024), Jake O'Brien (2025) & Caleb Malhotra (2026, expected), McKee also sent 31 players to be drafted or signed at the pro level and numerous more to the collegiate level.

Additionally, as bench boss, McKee graduated his first two assistants to the pro level with Andrew Campbell joining the Belleville Senators & Andreas Karlsson going to the Edmonton Oilers.

Ranking 19th all-time in wins over his OHL tenure, McKee cemented his name in the upper echelons when he matched Brian Kilrea for 4th fastest to 300 wins in an OHL coaching career and now sets for the next step. In looking at his time with the Bulldogs Jay was quoted:

"I'm beyond grateful for my time as head coach of the Brantford Bulldogs and for the great relationships that were built over the years. The great memories, experiences and friendships made with our players and staff with stay with me forever. To the fans in the madhouse, thank you for providing our players with incredible motivation and support, you are the best! Lastly, thank you to ownership from myself and my family for treating everyone with such class and professionalism. I appreciate you all .".

Bittersweet for the Bulldogs franchise in graduating an incredible coach and even better person to the pro level behind the bench, Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman said:

"Jay McKee has left an incredible mark on the Bulldogs organization, the cities of Hamilton and Brantford, and everyone fortunate enough to know him. What Jay accomplished throughout his tenure as head coach goes far beyond wins and banners. He helped build a culture rooted in professionalism, accountability, toughness, and genuine care for people. He has impacted countless players, staff members, and families, not only as a coach, but as a mentor, leader, and role model.

Beyond the bench, Jay has been an unbelievable leader for our organization and our community. The respect he has earned throughout Hamilton, Brantford, and across the hockey world speaks volumes about the type of person he is. Humble, loyal, selfless, and authentic, Jay has been a close friend to all of us and someone our organization will always be grateful for.

While this is an emotional day because of how much he means to our team and Brantford, there is nobody more deserving of this opportunity. We are incredibly excited for Jay, Sam, and their family as they begin this next chapter.

Congratulations to the entire McKee family, and thank you for everything you have given to the Bulldogs organization and our community."

While Jay, and the entire McKee family will be missed in Brantford, there is no easy way to sum up all he has meant to the entire organization that Jay has represented so tremendously so we say THANK YOU JAY & Once A Bulldog, Always A Bulldog!







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 29, 2026

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