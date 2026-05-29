2025/26 Season Fundraising Recap

Published on May 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack are excited to share the team's fundraising efforts from this past season. With the continued support of Attack fans, and the Owen Sound and Grey Bruce communities, the organization had another incredible year supporting and working with local charitable and not-for-profit partners raising over $150,000 through direct team initiatives, plus an additional $117,000 raised by Owen Sound Minor Hockey as the team's official 50/50 partner.

Included in these totals are the Attack's two charity games; Hockey Fights Cancer which raised $57,685 for the local Wheels of Hope program (providing travel for patients as they undergo cancer treatment in larger medical centres). With the help of Barry's Construction, Driverseat in Owen Sound, Boston Pizza, DC Taylor Jewellers, ImageWraps, and the title sponsor Bruce Power, the game was a massive success again in the Attack's 19th iteration of cancer fundraising games, and will continue to be a central focus going forward into a special 20th anniversary year.

The TDBeAT Association game, raising $33,961 for their CPR training program and for the install of lifesaving outdoor AED devices in high traffic areas of Owen Sound. Thanks in large part to the support of Krueger Custom Steel, Walker Aggregates, T.D. Smith Transporting, and other community partners, Owen Sound will join many other municipalities to create safer high traffic outdoor activity locations, and TDBeAT will continue to offer free CPR and AED training sessions to local teams, organizations and community groups.

Additionally, thanks to the support of Christine and Steve Sgro, owners and operators of your local McDonald's restaurants, $9910 was raised for Ronald McDonald House of Southwestern Ontario through jersey auctions including one of a kind Attack and McDonald's/Ronald McDonald House warmup jerseys.

Continuing into it's 4th season, the Volunteer Usher Program raised $34,750 for 22 different charitable groups, non-profits, and community programs including the Rotary Club of Owen Sound, the Scenic City Lions Club, Active Lifestyle's Centre Grey-Bruce, the Elmwood Community Service Association, the Owen Sound & Area Chippers (Special Olympics) Golf Team, and others.

Attack fans at the annual CMHA Talk Today game, and the Special Olympics Ontario night combined to raise nearly $10,000 from their generous donations and participation in game night activities.

On top of dollars raised throughout the season, the organization also held 3 drives; the winter clothing drive, which collected 1350 winter clothing items for local school winter clothing programs thanks to the support from Walker Family Financial, the Toys for Tots drive with the Inter-township fire department and Attack Hunger Campaign also continued, ensuring kids and families have food and toys for the holiday season.

"We had another great season off the ice this past year, continuing to support and work with our local partners and community groups." Said Community Relations Coordinator, Evan Longland, "We are already working ahead with an eye for next season, and can't wait to continue to show our commitment to Owen Sound and the Grey Bruce Community."

Charities and community groups interested in fundraising opportunities with the Attack can contact Evan at [email protected]. Charities can also look forward to an application process opening next week for our Charity Game Partner taking place in March 2027.

Read more on the Attack's Charity games and fundraising efforts on the Attack website .







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 29, 2026

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