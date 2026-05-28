Attack Hire Sean Murphy as Head Scout
Published on May 28, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
OWEN SOUND, ON - Owen Sound Attack Governor and President Tyler Nother announced today the hiring of Sean Murphy as the organization's new Head Scout.
Murphy joins the Attack following 16 years of working experience in various roles within the OHL, Murphy originally returned to the OHL in 2006 as an Assistant Coach with the Oshawa Generals through to 2008. Murphy then served as the Director of Player Personnel with the Kitchener Rangers from 2008 through to the 2016-17 season. Most recently, Murphy spent the 2024-25 season with the Brantford Bulldogs and the 2025-26 season with the Niagara Ice Dogs, where he served as a Scout with both teams.
"I am honoured for the opportunity to join the Owen Sound Attack Organization and work alongside Tyler Nother," said Murphy. "Tyler is a forward-thinking leader with a progressive vision for the game, and I look forward to contributing to his staff as we build for the future."
"We are excited to welcome Sean to the Owen Sound Attack Organization," said Tyler Nother. "We trust that Sean will be able to bring significant experience to our hockey operations department and play a vital role in identifying future members of the Owen Sound Attack."
Sean will begin preparation for the OHL Priority Selection that will take place at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston on June 12 - 13.
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