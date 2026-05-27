End of an Era: Attack Part Ways with Long-Time GM Dale DeGray

Published on May 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







OWEN SOUND, ON - The Owen Sound Attack announced today that the organization and long-time General Manager Dale DeGray have parted ways.

DeGray departs the organization as the winningest General Manager in franchise history with 564 wins over 19 seasons with the club. During his tenure, the Attack captured its franchise's first Ontario Hockey League Championship, earned a berth in the Memorial Cup, and won a Western Conference Championship in 2011, made another Western Conference Championship appearance in 2017 and consistently established themselves as one of the OHL's premier markets. DeGray was also recognized as the OHL Executive of the Year in 2010-11.

Under DeGray's leadership, the Attack qualified for the playoffs in 15 straight seasons and developed countless players who advanced to professional and collegiate ranks across North America and Europe. The organization also saw numerous players drafted to the National Hockey League during his tenure, including current NHLers Nick Suzuki, Sean Durzi, Jordan Binnington and Jonah Gadjovich.

"On behalf of the entire Owen Sound Attack organization, we would like to thank Dale for his dedication, passion and commitment to our hockey club and community over the past 19 years," said Attack Governor and President Tyler Nother. "Dale played a major role in establishing the Owen Sound Attack as a highly respected organization in the CHL, and his impact on this organization and community will not be forgotten."

DeGray's tenure also helped cement the Attack's reputation for player development, community involvement and sustained competitiveness despite operating in one of the OHL's smallest markets.

The Owen Sound Attack would like to sincerely thank Dale DeGray for his years of service and wish him and his family all the best in the future.

In a similar move, the Attack has also parted ways with several members of its scouting staff, including Sean LaFortune (Director of Player Development & Personnel), Brian Teakle (Director of Scouting), Chris Cameron (Coordinator of Player Development & Ottawa Area Scout), David Ross (OMHA Scout), Jim Rauth (Windsor/USA Scout) and Noah Acciaccaferri (U18 Scout). The Attack organization extends its sincere thanks to each of them for their years of service, dedication and contributions in helping shape the organization into what it is today.







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