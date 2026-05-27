OHL Announces Operational Updates for Niagara IceDogs Hockey Club

Published on May 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that the League is taking on increased involvement in both the business and hockey operations of the Niagara IceDogs Hockey Club.

The Niagara region is a premier hockey market with a passionate, dedicated fanbase. It is a priority for the League to ensure that the franchise operates at the highest possible standard. This structural transition is designed to provide immediate organizational stability and support, and to put the Club in the best possible position for long-term, sustainable success both on and off the ice.

To lead in this enhanced oversight, Jason Diplock, OHL Senior Director of League Development, has been appointed to oversee the restructuring and day-to-day operations of the Niagara IceDogs' business and front office operations. Diplock brings more than 30 years of experience in the sports and entertainment industry, including leadership roles with Golf Canada and the Toronto Blue Jays organization. He has spent the past nine months with the OHL.

"Jason is a highly respected leader with deep roots in the OHL and a proven track record across the sports industry," said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "His passion for the game and extensive experience make him exceptionally well-positioned to guide the IceDogs organization during this important period."

Concurrently, Dale DeGray has been appointed as the club's new General Manager and has assumed responsibility for all hockey operations matters. He will embark on a thorough review of the team's hockey operations structure and personnel, leading the club's immediate preparations for the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, while building the foundation for the 2026-27 season.

DeGray brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to Niagara. He has spent the past 19 years as the General Manager of the Owen Sound Attack, where he built a renowned reputation for consistency. Under his leadership, the Attack strung together an impressive 12 consecutive 30-plus win seasons from 2011 to 2023, a remarkable achievement operating out of the League's smallest market. DeGray guided the Attack to an OHL Championship in 2011 and has overseen the development of numerous eventual NHL talents, including Nick Suzuki, Jordan Binnington, and Joey Hishon.

"When we evaluated the immediate needs of the Niagara IceDogs franchise, Dale DeGray was the definitive choice to lead this hockey operations department," said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "Dale brings an unparalleled level of stability, professionalism, and reliability to the organization."

The OHL remains deeply committed to the Niagara community. The League's focus is squarely on delivering a strong, competitive, and community-oriented franchise that IceDogs fans and partners can be proud to support.

Further updates regarding the Club's hockey operations staff and structural timeline will be provided as they become available.







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