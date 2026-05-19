Attack Part Ways with Scott Wray & Reagan O'Grady

Published on May 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







OWEN SOUND, ON - The Owen Sound Attack Governor and President Tyler Nother announced Tuesday morning that the team has parted ways with Head Coach Scott Wray and Assistant Coach Reagan O'Grady.

After careful consideration, the organization believes that a new voice is needed to guide the group and support its development.

We want to thank Scott and Reagan for their dedication, work ethic and the genuine commitment they showed to the Owen Sound and surrounding community. Their impact was meaningful and appreciated.

"As we begin a new chapter in Attack hockey, we believe it was the appropriate time to make this change," said Attack Governor and President Tyler Nother. "We sincerely appreciate everything Scott and Reagan have done for the Attack and wish them nothing but success moving forward."

The Attack also announced that they will unveil a new Head Coach on Wednesday, May 20. Following the announcement, the club will host a Town Hall Meeting for media, Season Ticket Members, corporate partners, fans, and members of the community in the Shore Room at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre starting at 1pm. The meeting will include a Q&A session open for all attendees to participate in.

Fans are encouraged to stay connected with the Attack by following @AttackOHL on the team's social media feeds and by visiting attackhockey.com for further updates.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 19, 2026

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