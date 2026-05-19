Head Coach Dave Cameron Commits to a Multi-Year Extension

Published on May 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's announced today that Head Coach Dave Cameron has signed a two-year extension with the team through the 2027-2028 season.

"Dave is an exceptional coach," said Ottawa 67's General Manager Jan Egert. "His mentality, passion and commitment to the 67's give our group the platform to grow and develop on and off the ice. We are thrilled to continue to have his guidance and leadership in our organization for the coming years."

Cameron, 67, joined the Ottawa 67's ahead of the 2021-22 season and has continued to build an accomplished coaching résumé marked by milestones and accolades. During the 2022-23 campaign, he led the Barber Poles to a franchise-record 51 wins, earning OHL Coach of the Year honours, CHL Coach of the Year recognition, and a spot on the OHL First All-Star Team.

This past season, Cameron led the 67's to a 100-point regular season. After opening the preseason ranked 19th in the OHL Power Rankings, Ottawa surged to a fourth-place finish in the Eastern Conference. The Barber Poles finished the season with 47 wins and won the Dave Pinkney Trophy, allowing a league-low 160 goals against.

Cameron also reached a historic milestone during the 2025-26 season, coaching his 1,000th OHL game and becoming just the eighth coach in league history to reach the mark. On April 15, 2026, he was named OHL Coach of the Year for the second time in his career.

"I'm very happy to be staying in Ottawa," Cameron said. "The passion around this team and city makes it a special place to be every day. This is a first-class organization that consistently supports its players and staff, and I look forward to continuing to build on what we've accomplished over the past five years."

Before returning to Ottawa, the Charlottetown, P.E.I., native built an impressive OHL coaching career with the Soo Greyhounds and the Mississauga St. Michael's Majors. He also spent time in the NHL, serving as head coach of the Ottawa Senators from 2014 to 2016, then as an assistant coach with the Calgary Flames from 2016 to 2018. Internationally, Cameron has represented Canada on multiple occasions, earning silver at the 2011 IIHF World Junior Championship and gold in 2022.

"Signing Dave to a multi-year extension reaffirms our commitment to excellence," said 67's President Adrian Sciarra. "Alongside our coaching and hockey operations staff, Dave has been a leader in what we've accomplished, and we look forward to him continuing to build on that success in the future."

The 67's season came to an end on April 18, 2026, following a second-round playoff series against the Barrie Colts. Looking ahead, Ottawa will make its first-round selection at the 2026 OHL Priority Selection on June 12 at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston.







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