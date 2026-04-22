Ondrej Ruml Selected to Represent Czechia at the 2026 IIHF World U18 Championship

Published on April 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's are proud to announce that defenceman Ondrej Ruml has been chosen to represent Czechia at the 2026 IIHF World U18 Championship, taking place from April 22 to May 2 in Bratislava and Trenčín, Slovakia.

Ruml, 18, joined the Ottawa 67's this season following a strong campaign with HC Dynamo Pardubice U17, where he recorded nine goals and 31 assists for 40 points in 41 games. Selected eighth overall by Ottawa in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, the Valtice, Czechia native has tallied 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 points in 68 regular-season games. He was also selected to participate in the Connor McDavid Top Prospects Game on January 14, 2026. During the 2026 OHL Playoffs, he has recorded one assist in nine games.

Cezchia's tournament schedule begins today at 10:00 a.m. EST, when Ruml and his teammates face the United States in the tournament's preliminary round.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2026

Ondrej Ruml Selected to Represent Czechia at the 2026 IIHF World U18 Championship - Ottawa 67's

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