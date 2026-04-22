Nolan Turnbull Signs with the Frontenacs

Published on April 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club is pleased to announce the signing of defenceman Nolan Turnbull to an OHL Scholarship and Development agreement.

The Ottawa, ON native stands at 5' 11" and weighs 185 lbs. He has spent the previous three seasons with the Rockland Nationals of the CCHL. The right-handed shooting defenceman has tallied 10 goals and 59 assists in 140 games.

"Nolan has continued to work hard and remained focused on achieving his goal of playing in the OHL." said General Manager, Kory Cooper. "His commitment to the game and his work ethic has allowed him to improve year after year in Rockland."

Turnbull was originally selected by the Frontenacs in 6th round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. He made his OHL debut on Jan 23, 2026, against the Saginaw Spirit, recording his first career point. He also appeared in one playoff game on Mar 31, 2026.

"During his time in Kingston this season, Nolan was an outstanding teammate." continued Cooper. "He was willing to do whatever was asked of him to help contribute to the team. It was noticed by his teammates and the coaching staff. Nolan has earned this opportunity, and we are proud to offer it to him."

Stay tuned to Kingston Frontenacs social media channels for more updates throughout the summer.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.