OHL Announces Finalists for Humanitarian of the Year

Published on April 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced five finalists for the Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the OHL Humanitarian of the Year.

The Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy honours the enduring legacy of the former Owen Sound Platers captain, who championed community initiatives during his time in the OHL from 1995-99 before his tragic passing in October 2003. In determining this group of finalists, the selection committee sought players who transcend standard team-mandated appearances to become true humanitarian forces. Each of these individuals demonstrated exceptional initiative by independently founding charitable programs, dedicating consistent personal time, and generating tangible impacts. Ultimately, the award recognizes those who embody Snyder's authentic, unwavering commitment to leaving a profound mark on the communities they call home.

Here is more information on this year's Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy finalists:

David Egorov (G, Brantford Bulldogs)

Brantford Bulldogs netminder David Egorov was a force for good in the Brantford community, being recognized for his above-and-beyond advocacy for mental health by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Brant-Haldimand-Norfolk branch earlier this month. The third-year netminder spearheaded fundraising initiatives for the CMHA through a raffle initiative he organized that led to a $9,000 donation toward mental health services. Ahead of the holiday season, Egorov joined forces with Brantford Police Services to help underprivileged children shop for Christmas gifts through their "Shop with a Cop" program. He also stepped up as a player ambassador for Hockey Gives Blood, and led the Bulldogs' efforts on Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen, creating his very own "Egorov Blizzard" to be sold with proceeds benefitting McMaster Children's Hospital throughout the season. Egorov also acted out of sheer instinct to save the life of an individual outside the TD Civic Centre early in the season, performing first aid and chest compressions on the unresponsive person, acting as a good samaritan until first responders arrived on the scene. On the ice, Egorov was a dependable last line of defence, going 21-4-3-0 with a 2.49 goals-against average, .920 save percentage and four shutouts over 29 games.

Tristen Trevino (D, Erie Otters)

Erie Otters captain Tristen Trevino invested regular personal time to a cause near and dear to his heart. The 19-year-old defenceman was a weekly fixture at the Gliding Stars Program, a skating initiative in Erie that provides children and people with special needs the opportunity to learn how to skate. The Otters made a team appearance at the program early in the season, at such time Trevino stated a desire to continue attending, and brought a teammate or two along every Monday throughout the balance of the season. Trevino's seven-year-old brother, Bernie, is autistic. The close bond with his brother allowed Tristen to form connections and friendships with those attending the weekly program at Mercyhurst Ice Centre, an impact felt by those who oversee the program that has been in operation for 26 years. Trevino was also a leader for the Otters in other community initiatives such as cooking and serving food at the Erie City Mission, as well as numerous school visits throughout the season. On the ice, Trevino, who is from Franklin Park, Pennsylvania, earned the captain's 'C' in his first OHL season, recording 26 points (4-22--26) over 67 games on the Erie blueline.

Thanasi Marentette (D, Peterborough Petes)

Hard-hitting Peterborough Petes defenceman Thanasi Marentette proved to be a caring community advocate in the Liftlock City. Beginning in November, Marentette launched "Marentette's Mission" with the goal of making a meaningful and lasting difference for those in need within the Peterborough community. His first initiative, the "Warm Hands, Warm Hearts Winter Clothing Drive" ran from November 13 through December 11 and was carried out in partnership with Street Level Advocacy and the Kawartha-Haliburton Children's Foundation. The clothing drive resulted in a wide range of winter wear including gloves, warm socks, winter boots, jackets, sweaters and scarves, along with over $1,500 in montary donations. Marentette built-off that success by forming a partnership with local business MILK + TEA. During February, a portion of proceeds from MILK + TEA's baked goods was donated to Marentette's Mission. These funds were in-turn used to provide nutritious, homemade meals to individuals in need, resulting in more than 120 meals being distributed in the community. In addition to taking a great deal of personal time to organize community efforts, Marentette become a Hockey Gives Blood Player Ambassador in January, using the opportunity to experience blood donation for the first time while encouraging his teammates to do likewise. He was awarded the Gary Dalliday Award for Peterborough Petes Community Service, and his teammates took note of his passion for the community, donating $4,000 to the cause through the OHL Overtime Heroes program come playoff-time. The 6-foot, 216Ib. blueliner from Windsor, ON suited up in 42 games with the Petes in 2025-26.

Beckham Edwards (C, Sarnia Sting)

NHL Draft eligible Sarnia Sting forward Beckham Edwards was a familiar face in classrooms across the Sarnia-Lambton region this past season. Edwards founded the BE Kind initiative, a program dedicated to promoting kindness and empathy in local classrooms. He went above-and-beyond the Sting's regular schedule of community visits, appearing in 10 different classrooms to impact more than 200 students at local schools, connecting with children in Kindergarten through Grade 2 in meaningful and lasting ways. Through the BE Kind initiative, Edwards would read books centred on kindness to the students before leading an open conversation, encouraging students to reflect on what it means to be kind and to share simple, everyday ways they can show kindness to others. After the discussion, each student received a BE Kind challenge card, which included six different acts of kindness such as lending a helping hand, giving a compliment, or writing a thank-you note. Students were encouraged to complete the card and return it to their teacher, who would then select two names to receive a prize. In addition to the visit, every classroom received a Sarnia Sting stick and a BE Kind t-shirt to be used as prizing for the Kindness Challenge Card, provided by Edwards. In addition to classroom visits, Edwards was a regular at minor hockey practices, serving as a mentor and role model for young players. The 18-year-old from Komoka, ON posted a second-straight 45-point season (19-26--45) for the Sting, and enters the summer looking ahead to the 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo.

Carson Woodall (D, Windsor Spitfires)

Continuing the tremendous work he started in March 2024, Carson Woodall's "Woody's Hoodies" initiative crossed the $175,000 donation threshold in support of cancer research last month, marking two years of consistent support for a cause close to his heart. Inspired by both of his grandmothers who have battled cancer in the late Nana O'Brien and supporting Nana Woodall, the Spits blueliner launched the program with the intention of including a specialized custom ribbon emblazoned on each hoody combining symbols for breast and ovarian cancer. The ribbon also includes the initials "D.O." and C.W." as a tribute to his loved ones who have braved the fight with cancer. Most recently, Woodall presented Play for a Cure with a donation of $24,000 in March, with funds raised from the sale of hoodies that have become a recognizable symbol across arenas, schools, workplaces and streets throughout Windsor-Essex County and beyond. Other donations from Woodall have benefitted causes such as Hospice of Erie Shores, while his creativity in carrying-out fundraising initiatives has extended into feats such as stair-climbs and rappelling 170 feet down from the CIBC building in downtown Windsor. The initiative also supports local causes such as hockey tournaments and road hockey events throughout the summer. Woodall's creativity knows no bounds, with the brand extending beyond hoodies and onto pucks, stickers and drink koozies, with new looks and designs being rolled-out as recently as this past week. The former 10th round OHL Draft pick from nearby Belle River developed into a go-to option for Spitfires coach Greg Walters this past season as Woodall was the OHL's Defenceman of the Month for October, and is a finalist for the Max Kaminsky Trophy as OHL Defenceman of the Year, producing 63 points (12-51--63) over 68 games for the West Division champions.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2026

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