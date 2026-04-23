O'Brien Strikes Late, Bulldogs Take Game 1

Published on April 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Eastern Conference Finals stage is set as the Bulldogs take on the Barrie Colts. With the Bobby Orr Trophy on the line, the Bulldogs enter the series looking to continue their dominant playoff run and punch their ticket to the OHL Championship Series.

The Bulldogs entered the Eastern Conference Finals with plenty of momentum following a picture-perfect start to the postseason, as they are undefeated with an 8-0 record sweeping both the Sudbury Wolves and the North Bay Battalion. The physicality ramped u p early, highlighted by Ryder Bolton delivering a heavy hit in the Colts' zone. Moments later, Luca Testa led a breakout rush, but his chance was turned aside by Ben Hrebik, who turned aside the rebound. Barrie pushed back the other way, as Mason Zebeski unleashed a shot from the faceoff dot, only to be denied by Ryerson Leenders. The Colts continued to match the Bulldogs' intensity, with Emil Hemming laying out Zack Sandhu along the boards. Parker von Richter then walked in with speed and attempted to slip one five-hole, but Leenders came up with a key stop. Back at the other end, Caleb Malhotra connected with Cooper Dennis in front, who tried to lift the puck over Hrebik's shoulder, but the Colts netminder stood tall once again. Barrie came inches away from opening the scoring late in the sequence, as Joe Salandra rang a shot off the goal post. The Colts were awarded the game's first power play, where Cole Beaudoin found space in the slot, but his shot was blocked before reaching the net. Moments later, a broken stick from Zack Sandhu led to a quick passing sequence, as Kashawn Aitcheson set up Carter Lowe on the doorstep, but Ryerson Leenders stood tall to make the stop. After the opening frame, both teams head to the locker room deadlocked at 0-0, with the Colts holding a 13-7 edge in shots on goal.

The Bulldogs opened the middle frame on the man advantage and capitalized early, striking at 1:35 to take a 1-0 lead. With Ben Hrebik down in his crease, Marek Vanacker found Jake O'Brien, who slipped it past the netminder for his 4th of the postseason. Th e Colts responded quickly, evening the score at 1-1 just under two minutes later. Justin Handsor connected with Carter Lowe, who fired a shot five-hole past Ryerson Leenders for his 4th of the playoffs at 3:32. Brantford answered right back, restoring their lead at 3:59 to make it 2-1. Edison Engle carried the puck across the blue line and moved it to Vladimir Dravecky, who set up Caleb Malhotra for a quick shot that beat Hrebik for his 9th of the postseason. The Bulldogs continued to press, with Adam Jiricek unleashing a blast that Hrebik turned aside. Moments later, Brantford broke out on a 2-on-1, as Adam Benak found Cooper Dennis, but Hrebik came across with a strong blocker save. On another power play opportunity, Caleb Malhotra hovered at the doorstep, and with Hrebik knocked down in the crease, the Colts netminder managed to reach out and glove the puck to keep it out. After 40 minutes of play, the Bulldogs headed down the tunnel holding a 2-1 lead, while also carrying a 28-19 advantage in shots on goal.

The Bulldogs opened the final frame on the man advantage and capitalized once again, striking at 1:15 to extend their lead to 3- 1. Jake O'Brien found Caleb Malhotra, who buried the chance past the Colts netminder for his second of the game and 10th of the postseason. Brantford continued to generate chances on another power play opportunity, with Cooper Dennis firing a one-timer, but it was turned aside by Hrebik. The Colts pushed back in an effort to cut into the deficit, as Mason Zebeski attempted a backdoor finish over the pads of Ryerson Leenders, but the Bulldogs goaltender came up with a key stop. The Colts were awarded a power play midway through the period, where Kashawn Aitcheson fired a shot on goal, but Ryerson Leenders gloved it down. Barrie would break through at 12:59 to cut the deficit to 3-2, as Cole Emerton set up Cole Beaudoin, who slipped a shot past Leenders for his 8th of the postseason. The momentum continued to swing in the Colts' favour, as they found the equalizer at 15:18. Mason Zebes ki connected with Kashawn Aitcheson, who wired a shot over the shoulder of Leenders to tie the game at 3-

3. Barrie pushed for the go-ahead goal shortly after, with Zebeski getting an initial shot through and Aitcheson jumping on the rebound, but Leenders came up with a crucial stop to keep the game level. With overtime looming, the Bulldogs found their answer late in regulation. At 18:25, Adam Jiricek set up Jake O'Brien, who fired home his second of the game and 5th of the postseason to restore the lead. The Bulldogs would close it out from there, securing a 4-3 victory in Game 1 and taking a 1-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Brantford Bulldogs will return to action in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Barrie Colts at the TD Civic Centre on Friday, April 24. Puck drop set for 7 p.m.







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