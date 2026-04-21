The Road Ahead: Battling Barrie for Bobby

Published on April 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







Two opponents faced, two opponents defeated. Eight games played, eight games won. Two series down, two more to go.

It's been a picture-perfect start to the 2026 OHL Playoffs for the Brantford Bulldogs, as they find themselves undefeated with an 8-0 record to kick off the postseason.

The Bulldogs have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2022, but their path to the championship will only get tougher from here on out, with the Central Division winners Barrie Colts now their last opponent before the OHL Championship Series.

Let's see how these two Eastern Conference titans face-off in what's sure to be a classic series.

Storylines to watch:

These two teams split their season series at two wins apiece. The scores from these games were as follows:

October 29 - Barrie 5 at Brantford 4 (OT)

January 25 - Barrie 1 at Brantford 7

February 21 - Brantford 4 at Barrie 7

March 5 - Brantford 5 at Barrie 3

This barn burner of a season series from these two squads saw the Bulldogs outscore the Colts 20-16, as well as both teams stealing a win on the road over the course of the season.

Jake O'Brien led the way for Brantford with 12 points during the season series, with Emil Hemming leading Barrie with eight.

O'Brien has also paced the Bulldogs in playoff scoring, registering 15 points through eight games thus far. Barrie forward Cole Beaudoin has put up 23 points in 10 playoff games, leading not just the Colts, but also the entire OHL.

The stage is set for a thrilling series between two of the OHL's best, with Game 1 taking place this Wednesday, April 22nd in Brantford.

The winner of this best-of-seven will take on either the Kitchener Rangers or Windsor Spitfires from the west.

The Eastern Conference Finals schedule is as follows.

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 22nd at Brantford 7:00pm

Game 2 - Friday, April 24th at Brantford 7:00pm

Game 3 - Sunday, April 26th at Barrie 6:00pm

Game 4 - Tuesday, April 28th at Barrie 7:00pm

Game 5 - Thursday, April 30th at Brantford 7:00pm (if needed)

Game 6 - Saturday, May 2nd at Barrie 7:30pm (if needed)

Game 7 - Monday, May 4th at Brantford 7:00pm (if needed)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2026

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