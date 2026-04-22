Ten OHL Players to Represent Canada at 2026 IIHF World Under-18 Hockey Championship

Published on April 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - Hockey Canada has announced its tournament-opening roster for the 2026 IIHF World Under-18 Hockey Championship, which includes 10 OHL players. The tournament will take place in Bratislava and Trenčín, Slovakia, from April 22 to May 2. Canada will look to defend their gold medal and reach the top of the podium for the third consecutive year.

Goaltenders:

Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Defencemen:

Lucas Ambrosio (Erie Otters)

Callum Croskery (Soo Greyhounds)

Kohyn Eshkawkogan (Ottawa 67's)

Carter Hicks (Brampton Steelheads)

Forwards:

Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Jean-Cristoph Lemieux (Sudbury Wolves)

Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Dimian Zhilkin (Saginaw Spirit)

"Following a competitive camp, we are pleased to announce this group of 25 players who will begin the 2026 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship for Canada," said Program of Excellence General Manager Alan Millar. "We are excited about our group's competitiveness, talent and character as we prepare to open the tournament tomorrow against the host Slovaks. This team will represent Canada and their respective hometowns with pride and humility."

The 2026 IIHF World Under-18 Hockey Championship kicks off on April 22, with Canada taking on Slovakia, Latvia, Norway and Finland in the preliminary round before the tournament concludes with the medal games on May 2. TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will broadcast 16 tournament games, including all Team Canada preliminary-round games, as well as the quarterfinals, semifinals, and medal games.

For more information on the tournament, please visit the official tournament website at IIHF.com

For more information on Hockey Canada and Canada's National Men's Under-18 Team, please visit HockeyCanada.ca or follow along via social media on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







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