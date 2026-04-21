Chromiak Signs Pro Contact with HC Śkoda Plzeñ

Published on April 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







PLZEN, Czech Republic - Veteran Defenceman, Jakub Chromiak signed his first professional contract with HC Śkoda Plzeñ.

"We have been following Jakub for a long time. He is a promising young defenseman-a right-shot, no less-who will bring fresh energy to the team," says HC Śkoda Plzeñ General Manager Martin Straka.

The twenty-year-old from Ilava, Slovakia, made his OHL debut in 2022 after being selected in the First Round, eighth overall by the Sudbury Wolves in the 2022 Import Draft.

Since then, Chromiak has appeared in 237 regular-season OHL games for the Sudbury Wolves, Kingston Frontenacs, Kitchener Rangers, and the Niagara IceDogs, amassing 25 goals and 92 assists for 117 points.

Acquired at the deadline in a trade with the Kitchener Rangers, Chromiak put up an impressive six goals and 17 assists for 23 points in just 29 games played for the IceDogs.

Chromiak's mobility, offensive prowess, and puck-moving ability earned him the opportunity to represent Slovakia at multiple World Championships, as well as two U18 tournaments and the 2024 World Junior Championship.

We wish Jakub all the best from Dog Country, and best of luck on the next chapter of his career.

Once and IceDog, always an IceDog.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2026

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