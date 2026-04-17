Two IceDogs Named to NHLcs Final Draft Rankings

Published on April 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT - Niagara IceDogs players Ryan Roobroeck and Vladislav Yermolenko have been named in the NHL Central Scouting North American Final Draft rankings.

Roobroeck was listed 28th overall for North American Skaters, where Yermolenko was listed as 17th overall for North American Goaltenders.

Roobroeck is the ninth-ranked OHL player on the list, with Yermolenko as the fifth-ranked OHL goaltender on the list.

Roobroeck, whose season ended early with a lower-body injury, still put up a strong performance for the IceDogs.

Roobroeck's impressive third campaign with the IceDogs saw him finish second in points (58), Second in scoring (30G), and third in assists (28A) in just 49 games played. Of his 30 goals, Roobroeck leads the way with ten power-play goals.

The IceDogs selected Roobroeck second overall in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection, and he is poised for success at the next level. The 6'4" Forward from London, Ont, has made a name for himself as a highly skilled 2026 NHL Draft prospect known as a "natural goal scorer" with an elite, heavy shot and power. Roobroeck projects as a top-line power forward with excellent offensive vision and a refined, high-volume shooting ability.

NHL Central Scouting also recognized IceDogs rookie goaltender, Vladislav Yermolenko. The Belurusian was selected in the second round (87th overall) in the 2025 OHL Import Draft.

The rookie netminder posted an impressive first OHL season, playing 45 regular-season games and earning the start in five OHL Playoff games.

Yermolenko has a 3.50 GAA, 0.896 SV%, and has marked one shutout.

Known for his hockey IQ and puck-handling, every move Yermolenko has made in the crease was calculated and explosive, making impressive saves night in and night out.

These rankings feature the best skaters and goalies playing in North America, who are eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft in Buffalo, New York.

The 2026 NHL Entry Draft is set to start on Friday, June 26, and continue into Saturday, June 27, 2026, in Buffalo, New York.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.