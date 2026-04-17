Rookie Goaltender Ryder Fetterolf Named OHL Goaltender of the Year

Published on April 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ontario Hockey League announced today that Ryder Fetterolf is the recipient of the Jim Rutherford Trophy, presented annually to the OHL Goaltender of the Year as voted by the League's General Managers.

The award caps a historic season for the 18-year-old rookie goaltender, who set multiple records throughout the year. In his first season with the 67's after signing as a free agent prior to the 2025-26 campaign, Fetterolf quickly established himself as one of the league's top goaltenders and a reliable presence for Ottawa.

"We're very proud of Ryder and what this honour represents," said Ottawa 67's General Manager Jan Egert. "Ryder's performance gives the team in front of him confidence, which has been an important part of our success. We're proud of the growth he's shown this season, given the investments he and Andrew Mercer made throughout the year."

Fetterolf, 18, proved to be a driving force behind the 67's defensive structure throughout the season. In 41 games, the Sewickley, Pennsylvania native posted a 2.07 goals-against average, a .923 save percentage, and a 29-9-2-1 record. On March 15, he recorded his sixth shutout of the season, setting a new OHL record for most shutouts by a rookie goaltender in a single season while also establishing a new franchise record. He shares the 2025-26 Dave Pinkney Trophy with Jaeden Nelson, awarded to the goaltending tandem with the lowest goals-against total in the regular season, and was named the recipient of the F.W. "Dinty" Moore Trophy as the rookie goaltender with the lowest goals-against average. In the postseason, Fetterolf appeared in eight games, posting a 3.04 goals-against average, a .902 save percentage, and a 5-3 record

"Ryder's growth this season has been exceptional. His composure, work ethic, and attention to detail set him apart every day," said Andrew Mercer, Goalie Coach for the Ottawa 67's. "He puts in the work when no one's watching, and this kind of recognition comes from that dedication. He's earned every bit of this."

Fetterolf's impact in his first season with the 67's has drawn attention across the league, further solidifying his status as one of the OHL's top emerging goaltenders. On April 16, he was ranked 11th among North American goaltenders ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft by NHL Central Scouting.

"I'm really honoured to receive this award," said Ryder Fetterolf. "I've had great support from Merc [Andrew Mercer] and the entire organization, and they've helped me take my game to another level. Whether it's the staff, Nelly [Jaeden Nelson], or the rest of the team, our group's chemistry has helped me grow and stay consistent. I'm extremely thankful for everything this season has given me the opportunity to be part of."

Fetterolf becomes just the second goaltender in Ottawa 67's history to be named OHL Goaltender of the Year, joining Craig Hillier in 1995-96.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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