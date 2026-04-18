Spitfires Sweep the Firebirds Advance to Western Conference Finals

Published on April 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







FLINT, MI. - The Windsor Spitfires are headed to the Western Conference Finals.

With a composed and complete effort, the Spitfires defeated the Flint Firebirds 5-3 in Game 4 on Thursday night, completing the series sweep and punching their ticket to the next round of the OHL Playoffs.

Windsor responds after early Flint push

Flint struck first on home ice, as James Paul opened the scoring midway through the first period.

The Spitfires answered early in the second, as Anthony Cristoforo capitalized on the power play, finishing a setup from Carson Woodall, to even the game at 1-1.

Late in the period, Cole Davis gave Windsor its first lead of the night, burying a feed from John McLaughlin to send the Spitfires into the intermission up 2-1.

Spitfires take control in the third

Windsor carried that momentum into the third period, extending the lead just under four minutes in. Carson Woodall finished off a strong play from Cole Davis to make it 3-1.

Flint pushed back midway through the frame, as Nathan Aspinall struck twice, including a power play goal, to cut into the Windsor lead and keep the Firebirds within striking distance.

Fibigr delivers, Nesbitt seals it

The Spitfires responded when it mattered most.

Jakub Fibigr netted the eventual game-winning goal at 12:25 of the third period, finishing a play set up by John McLaughlin and Caden Harvey to restore a two-goal cushion.

Despite Flint continuing to press late, Windsor stayed composed defensively before Jack Nesbitt iced the game with an empty-net goal in the final minute, sealing the 5-3 victory.

On to the Western Conference Finals

With the win, Windsor completes the four-game sweep of Flint and advances to the Western Conference Finals.

The Spitfires will now await the winner between the Kitchener Rangers and Soo Greyhounds as they continue their push toward an OHL championship.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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