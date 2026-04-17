Round Two Game Five: Kitchener Rangers vs. Soo Greyhounds

Published on April 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers will make their second attempt to book their spot in the Western Conference Finals with the Windsor Spitfires awaiting the winner of this round two series. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak 466 (Ontario)

Video Stream: Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

PLAYOFF TICKETS

Tickets for Games 5 are on sale now. You can purchase yours online here. Fans can also call 519-578-1570, or you can purchase tickets in person at The Aud Box Office, sponsored by White Way Plumbing, located at 400 East Avenue in Kitchener. Box Office hours may differ over the holiday weekend; find hours here.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Game 4:

The Kitchener Rangers had a chance to sweep back-to-back playoff series for the first time since 2008, but it was the Greyhounds who spoiled the party. The Blueshirts scored twice in the opening period but were held off the scoresheet for the remaining 40 minutes as the Greyhounds score four unanswered goals to force a Game 5 in Kitchener on Friday night.

Cameron Arquette and Matthew Hlacar chipped in with their first goals on the playoffs to give Kitchener a two-goal advantage after the opening 20 minutes. Neither team found the back of the net in the middle frame holding the 2-0 scoreline into the final period. However, the Greyhounds responded with a strong third period scoring three times in a five minute span to take the lead with just over ten minutes to play in regulation. With the Rangers net empty, Marco Mignosa secured the Hounds victory with an empty net goal.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (7-1-0-0)

Rangers to Watch:

Cameron Arquette opened the scoring early, giving Kitchener the jump to start the game. He continues to contribute this postseason, now up to three points (1G, 2A) through eight games. In his second OHL playoff run, Arquette is already showing more confidence and impact compared to last year, when he recorded one goal and four assists in 16 games. Arquette has been a driving force on a pesky third line for the Kitchener Rangers that has been a handful for teams to deal with and have made their presence felt this postseason.

Christian Humphreys has been held pointless over the last two games and is destined to breakout in Game 5. Humphreys still leads the way in the points column for the Rangers accumulating eleven points (5G, 6A) in eight games. He will need to be a driver of offence for the Rangers at even strength and with the man advantage where he has six of his eleven points in the playoffs.

Goaltending:

Christian Kirsch

Kirsch suffered his first playoff loss on Thursday night, but still owns an impressive 7-1-0-0 record. Kirsch stood tall in net for Kitchener in Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday, turning aside 29-of-32 shots. He finished the night with a .906 save percentage and a 3.10 goals-against average, giving the Rangers a reliable presence between the pipes.

SCOUTING THE GREYHOUNDS (5-4-0-0)

Greyhounds to Watch:

Jordan Charron was a difference-maker in Game 4, finding the back of the net twice and driving the comeback effort. He doubled his playoff goal tally and now sits on three goals and one assist through nine playoff games. Last year marked his first playoff appearance, where he managed to record an assist, but this time around he's already far surpassed that mark. Charron earned first star honours in Game 4, highlighting his impact when it mattered most.

Callum Croskery was named second star after picking up two assists on Thursday, playing a key role in generating offence from the back end. He now has five points (1G, 4A) through nine games and provides reliable minutes on the blue line in his first playoff appearance.

Goaltending:

Carter George

Carter George was perfect after the opening 20 minutes playing a huge role in helping the Soo Greyhounds force a Game 5 in Kitchener. TheGreyhounds netminder improved to a .910 save percentage with a 2.29 goals-against average through nine playoff games.

RANGERS REACH

Rangers Reach is back for another exciting season of great Rangers hockey and Huge JACKPOTS! You could be the next winner of our Jackpot draw or consolation prize draw of a $200 The Keg Waterloo Gift Card!

Buy now! or text WIN to 95050 (Std Msg & Data Rates may apply)

Also, back for another season is the Rangers Reach Authentic Jersey Raffle!

Get your tickets online or on the concourse at tonight's game!

Rangers Reach 50/50 supports local minor sports organizations, numerous social agencies, charities, and education related programs. Proceeds from Rangers Reach 50/50 also help support our community.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Friday's game will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can also be watched across the province of Ontario on the Rogers Super Sports Pak 466 for cable subscribers. All games will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.