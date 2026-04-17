Colts Take Game 4 in Ottawa

Published on April 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Ottawa 67's on the road in Game 4, extending their momentum in the series with a composed and complete effort.

Barrie opened the scoring in the first period, as Carter Lowe found the back of the net to give the Colts an early lead.

The Colts doubled their lead in the second period, with Emil Hemming lighting the lamp off a well-executed sequence. Cole Beaudoin and Mason Zebeski picked up the assists, as Barrie continued to apply pressure and control the pace of the game.

Early in the third period, Joe Salandra extended the Colts' lead to three, capitalizing on his opportunity with a timely finish. Calvin Crombie recorded the assist, adding to Barrie's balanced offensive production.

Ottawa responded with urgency late in the game, scoring twice to cut the deficit to one and create a tense finish. Despite the push, the Colts remained composed defensively and closed out the game to secure the 3-2 win.

Barrie outshot Ottawa 43-35 on the night, showcasing a consistent offensive presence while receiving key stops when it mattered most.

With the victory, the Colts take control of the series heading into Game 5 on Saturday night on home ice.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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