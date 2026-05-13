Brad Gardiner Earns Roger Neilson Memorial Award for Academic Excellence

Published on May 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Ontario Hockey League (Ontario Hockey League) has announced Barrie Colts forward and alternate captian Brad Gardiner as the 2026 recipient of the Roger Neilson Memorial Award, recognizing the League's top academic post-secondary student.

The award highlights Gardiner's continued commitment to education while competing at the highest level of major junior hockey. Throughout the season, Gardiner posted a 90% academic average through American Public University, excelling across a demanding slate of coursework that included standout marks in Basics of Business (97%) and Information and Digital Literacy (97%), along with strong performances in Principles of Supervision (89%), American History since 1877 (88%), and Planning Your Future with Purpose in Business (80%).

For Gardiner, the achievement represents a long-standing personal priority alongside his hockey career.

"Progressing my academics while pursuing a pro hockey career has always been a goal of mine," said Gardiner. "I'm grateful for the support I've had from coaches, academic advisors, teachers, and tutors who have helped me stay on track. I wouldn't have been able to accomplish this without them."

On the ice, Gardiner delivered a career year with the Colts, closing out his fifth OHL season with new personal bests in goals (31), assists (34), and points (65) across 67 games. His impact was particularly notable on special teams, where he finished with 14 power-play goals, while also adding three game-winning markers in key moments throughout the year.

"Brad's approach to both his studies and his hockey has been exceptional," said Colts Academic Advisor Rob Ferguson. "He sets a strong example for our group. His discipline and consistency show that success in the classroom and on the ice can go hand in hand."

A native of Aurora, Ontario, Gardiner wraps up his Ontario Hockey League career with 198 points (87 goals, 111 assists) in 321 regular season games split between Barrie and Ottawa. Selected in the third round (40th overall) of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, he was later chosen by the Dallas Stars in the third round (79th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound centre, and son of former NHL forward Bruce Gardiner, also recorded 25 points in 53 career OHL playoff appearances entering Game 4 of the 2026 OHL Championship Series.

The Roger Neilson Memorial Award honours the legacy of Roger Neilson, a Hall of Fame coach and former educator who championed the importance of academic achievement throughout his coaching career with the Peterborough Petes.

Gardiner becomes the first player in Barrie Colts history to receive the award, joining finalists Ethan Miedema of the Guelph Storm and Cameron Arquette of the Kitchener Rangers.

He will be formally recognized at the OHL Awards Ceremony at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto this June.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2026

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