Wayne Gretzky Named No. 3 on CHL's Top 50 Players List

Published on May 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to announce that Peterborough Petes, Soo Greyhounds, and Ontario Hockey League (OHL) alumnus Wayne Gretzky has been ranked No. 3 on the CHL's Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years list, a marquee initiative of the CHL's 50th anniversary season.

The countdown recognizes the greatest players from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) since 1975-76, celebrating the stars who have defined major junior hockey over the past five decades. As part of the initiative, a panel of media members first selected the Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years. The final ranking order was then determined using a weighted formula that combined media and fan voting to rank the players from No. 1 through No. 50.

Gretzky stands as one of the most iconic players in hockey history, with a résumé that stretches from one of the most dominant single seasons ever produced in the OHL to a professional career that redefined the sport, saw him retire as the NHL's all-time leader in goals, assists, and points, and left him still holding the League's career records for assists and points.

Born in Brantford, Ont., Gretzky made his OHL debut - when the league was known as the Ontario Major Junior Hockey League (OMJHL) - as a 15-year-old call-up with the Peterborough Petes during the 1976-77 season, recording three assists in three regular-season games. He was then selected third overall by the Soo Greyhounds in the first round of the 1977 OHL Draft.

In his lone full OHL season with the Greyhounds in 1977-78, Gretzky delivered one of the greatest campaigns in league history, recording 182 points - 70 goals and 112 assists - in just 64 regular-season games. He added another 26 points, including six goals and 20 assists, in 13 playoff contests.

Gretzky's 182 points remain the second-most in a single OHL season, behind only Bobby Smith's 192-point campaign with the Ottawa 67's in 1977-78. Nearly 50 years later, his 182 points and 112 assists still stand as OHL rookie single-season records, while his 70 goals rank second all-time among OHL rookies.

His 1977-78 season also set several Soo Greyhounds franchise benchmarks, including the club's single-season points record, as well as team rookie records for goals, assists, and points. At season's end, Gretzky was named OHL Rookie of the Year, OHL Most Sportsmanlike Player, and was selected to the OHL Second All-Star Team.

In recognition of his lasting impact in Sault Ste. Marie, Gretzky was later named the centre on the Soo Greyhounds' All-Time Team in 1999.

Gretzky's placement at No. 3 makes him the highest-ranked OHL player on the CHL's Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years list, one spot ahead of Erie Otters alumnus Connor McDavid, who was ranked No. 4. Together, Gretzky and McDavid stand as two Edmonton Oilers franchise cornerstones and among two of the most accomplished OHL graduates in hockey history, ranking No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, on the CHL's 50th anniversary list.

Following his OHL career, Gretzky began his professional career before joining the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL in 1979-80. Over a 20-year NHL career with the Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues, and New York Rangers, Gretzky became the league's all-time leader in goals, assists, and points, while setting or sharing more than 50 NHL records.

Gretzky won four Stanley Cup championships with Edmonton in 1984, 1985, 1987, and 1988, earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP twice. His individual accolades include nine Hart Trophies as NHL MVP, a record 10 Art Ross Trophies as the league's scoring leader, five Lady Byng Trophies, five Ted Lindsay Awards - then known as the Lester B. Pearson Award - and five seasons as the NHL's goal-scoring leader.

At the time of his retirement in 1999, Gretzky held 61 NHL records, including 40 regular-season records, 15 playoff records, and six All-Star records. He remains the only player in NHL history to record a 200-point season, accomplishing the feat four times, and produced 100 or more points in 15 professional seasons.

That same year, Gretzky was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. He was later named one of the NHL's 100 Greatest Players in 2017.

Internationally, Gretzky built one of the most decorated résumés in Canadian hockey history. He made his international debut at the 1978 IIHF World Junior Championship as a 16-year-old, leading the tournament with 17 points while earning Best Forward and All-Star Team honours as Canada won bronze.

Gretzky went on to win three Canada Cup titles with Canada in 1984, 1987, and 1991, leading the tournament in scoring in each of those three editions. His Canada Cup résumé included a record-setting 21-point performance in nine games during the 1987 tournament, where he famously helped set up Mario Lemieux's late-game winner in the decisive final against the Soviet Union.

He retired from international play as Canada's all-time leader in goals, assists, and points in best-on-best competition. Gretzky was inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame in 2000, named to the IIHF Centennial All-Star Team in 2008, and selected to Canada's IIHF All-Time Team in 2020 as part of the 100th anniversary of the Ice Hockey World Championships.

The remaining players ranked in the Top 10 on the CHL's Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years list will be revealed over the coming days, with full player bios available at chl.ca/chl50.

CHL Top 50 Evaluation Criteria and Eligibility

The CHL's Top 50 Players were selected by a panel of more than 40 media members who submitted ranked 1-50 ballots guided by a weighted evaluation framework designed to ensure consistency across eras. Panelists considered a player's impact beyond the CHL - including NHL and international success, major awards and championships, and Hall of Fame recognition - alongside on-ice achievement in the Member Leagues, reflecting what players accomplished during their time in the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL through production, individual honours, team success, and sustained dominance. Selections also accounted for historical significance, recognizing milestones, era-defining influence, generational impact, and lasting contributions to CHL history.

To be eligible, players must have competed in at least one full season in the WHL, OHL, or QMJHL during the CHL's 50-year history beginning in 1975-76; for players who competed in 1975-76 and also played prior to that season, their entire CHL career was considered when evaluating on-ice accomplishments.







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