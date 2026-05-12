Colts' Brad Gardiner Wins Roger Neilson Memorial Award

Published on May 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that forward Brad Gardiner of the Barrie Colts is this year's recipient of the Roger Neilson Memorial Award, presented annually to the OHL's Top Academic Post-Secondary Student.

Gardiner achieved a 90% average in studies through American Public University, a courseload that featured Basics of Business (97%), Information and Digital Literacy (97%), Principles of Supervision (89%), American History since 1877 (88%) and Planning Your Future with Purpose in Business (80%).

"Progressing my academics while pursuing a pro hockey career has always been a goal of mine," said Gardiner. "I never would have accomplished what I have academically without tremendous support from my coaches, academic advisors, principals, teachers and tutors. I'm very grateful."

Gardiner completed his fifth OHL season with career-highs in goals (31), assists (34) and points (65) over 67 games. He scored 14 goals on the power play and netted three game-winners.

"Brad is very deserving of this award, and his commitment to academics has been a great example to all of our players all season long," said Colts Academic Advisor Rob Ferguson. "He's a great example of a player that, with discipline and dedication, has shown he can excel both on the ice and in his studies."

A 21-year-old from Aurora, ON, Gardiner rounded-out his OHL career with 87 goals, 111 assists and 198 points over 321 regular season games between Barrie and Ottawa. The 6-foot-1, 191Ib. centre entered the League as Ottawa's third round (40th overall) pick in 2021 and was later drafted by the Dallas Stars in the third round (79th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft. The son of former NHL forward Bruce Gardiner, Brad has also appeared in 53 career OHL playoff contests entering Game 4 of the 2026 OHL Championship Series, recording 25 points (10-15--25).

The Roger Neilson Memorial Award is named in honour of the Hall of Fame Coach who served behind the Peterborough Petes bench in the late 1960's and early 1970's. Neilson, a former high school teacher, was a pioneer in stressing the importance of education to all of his players. Gardiner is the first Colts player to ever win the award. He emerged from a group of finalists that also included forwards Ethan Miedema of the Guelph Storm and Cameron Arquette of the Kitchener Rangers.

Gardiner will be formally presented with the Roger Neilson Memorial Award at the OHL Awards Ceremony held at The Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto this June.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2026

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