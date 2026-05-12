Get Your Tickets for the 2026 OHL Priority Selection

Published on May 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The future of the Ontario Hockey League will be decided right in front of your eyes. The 2026 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore is officially returning to an in-person model, and tickets are on sale now!

Join us on June 12th and 13th at Slush Puppie Place in the heart of Kingston. This isn't just a draft; it's a homecoming for the OHL community as we celebrate the next generation of talent taking the next step toward their hockey dreams.

Choose Your Draft Experience

Whether you're a local scout at heart or a family looking for a weekend of elite hockey atmosphere, we have an option for you:

Single Day Tickets: Catch the opening rounds on Friday or the depth-building picks on Saturday. Perfect for fans who want to witness history in person.

Two-Day Weekend Pass (Savings $): The ultimate option for the dedicated fan. Be there for every single pick and soak up the full atmosphere across Friday and Saturday.

Group Rates: Bring the whole minor hockey team or a group of friends! Special pricing is available for those looking to experience the draft as a pack. (Applies to groups of 10 or more)

The VIP "Super Fan" Experience: Get as close to the action as possible. This elevated ticket offers an exclusive Draft Day experience, putting you right in the middle of the OHL's most electric environment.

Be There for the "Where Were You?" Moments

From the first overall pick to the late-round gems, every selection marks the start of a new chapter for these young players and their families. Don't miss the chance to welcome them to the OHL family in person for the first time since 2000.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2026

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