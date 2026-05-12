2026 World Junior Summer Showcase Coming to Windsor

Published on May 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, Ontario - Hockey Canada, in partnership with the City of Windsor and the Windsor Spitfires, has announced the schedule and ticket information for the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase, July 26-Aug.1 at the WFCU Centre.

Canada's National Junior Team hopefuls will be joined by Finland, Sweden and the United States for 10 games in preparation for the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship, set for Dec. 26, 2026-Jan. 5, 2027 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.

"The World Junior Summer Showcase is a very important step in our preparations and building our team for the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton," said Alan Millar (Tottenham, ON), general manager of the Program of Excellence. "This showcase gives us the opportunity to continue our player evaluation, build relationships and chemistry amongst players and staff, and set our standards and expectations for our team in a very competitive environment."

Canada will kick off the World Junior Summer Showcase against Sweden at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Wednesday, July 29, and will also take on Finland on Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and the United States on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

The 2025 edition of the World Junior Summer Showcase in Minnesota featured 104 National Hockey League draft picks, including 34 first-round selections. The Canadian roster led the way with 22 first-rounders, highlighted by 2025 No. 1 draft pick Matthew Schaefer (Hamilton, ON/New York Islanders, NHL) and four of the next six picks: Michael Misa (Oakville, ON/San Jose, NHL), Caleb Desnoyers (Saint-Hyacinthe, QC/Utah, NHL), Brady Martin (Elmira, ON/Nashville, NHL) and Porter Martone (Peterborough, ON/Philadelphia, NHL).

The showcase also included two of the top five North American skaters ranked by NHL Central Scouting for the upcoming 2026 NHL Draft - Gavin McKenna (Whitehorse, YT/Penn State University, Big Ten) and Carson Carels (Cypress River, MB/Prince George, WHL) - and two of the top five international skaters - Sweden's Ivar Stenberg and Viggo Björck.

"The City of Windsor is proud to welcome the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase to the WFCU Centre this July," said Mayor Drew Dilkens. "This event brings together some of the best young hockey talent in the world and inspires youth to strive for excellence, while reinforcing Windsor's strong reputation as a premier destination for sports tourism. In partnership with Hockey Canada and the Windsor Spitfires, we look forward to showcasing our community, supporting our local economy and creating an unforgettable experience for players, coaches, officials, volunteers, fans and visitors alike."

Tickets for the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase will go on sale on Friday, May 15, with full-event packages starting at $164. A three-game Canadian package begins at $129, while single-game tickets start at $18 plus fees. For more information, visit HockeyCanada.ca/SummerShowcase.

"We are incredibly proud to welcome the World Junior Summer Showcase back to Windsor. This is a tremendous opportunity for our city to once again be on the international stage, and a testament to the passion our community has for the game of hockey," said John Savage, Governor of the Windsor Spitfires. "On behalf of the Windsor Spitfires organization, we are excited to partner with Hockey Canada to deliver a first-class event. Our staff, volunteers, and fans all play a role in creating an unforgettable experience, and we look forward to showcasing everything Windsor has to offer to players, officials, and visitors from around the world."

All World Junior Summer Showcase games can be livestreamed at HNLive.ca.

For more information on Hockey Canada, the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase and Canada's National Junior Team, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along via social media on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2026

2026 World Junior Summer Showcase Coming to Windsor - Windsor Spitfires

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