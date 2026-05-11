Spitfires' Overage Goalie Joey Costanzo Commits to Michigan Technological University (MTU)

Published on May 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







Windsor, ON - Following the NCAA Division I Council's landmark decision in November 2024 to allow Canadian Hockey League players to compete in NCAA Division I hockey, Windsor Spitfires goaltender Joey Costanzo is among the latest players to take advantage of the new opportunity.

The 20-year-old Toronto native announced his commitment to the Michigan Tech Huskies men's ice hockey program on Instagram Friday morning.

Costanzo leaves the Ontario Hockey League following an outstanding career with the Windsor Spitfires. He appeared in 197 regular season games during his OHL career, including 180 with Windsor, posting a 102-50-11 record with nine shutouts as a Spitfire.

In his overage season, Costanzo recorded career bests with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage, finishing second among all OHL goaltenders in GAA.

During the postseason, Costanzo made 27 career playoff starts, posting a 2.56 GAA and a .903 save percentage.

Costanzo also cemented his place in franchise history by becoming the winningest goaltender in Spitfires history with 102 victories, surpassing Michael DiPietro's previous mark of 86. He also set the franchise record for most games played by a Spitfires goaltender with 180, eclipsing DiPietro's previous record of 157. In addition, Costanzo ranks first among Spitfires goaltenders in career time on ice and total saves, while sitting second all-time in shutouts with nine.

The Spitfires acquired Costanzo from the Niagara IceDogs in 2022 in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection and a 12th-round pick in 2026. Originally selected by Niagara in the second round, 23rd overall, of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, Costanzo stepped into OHL action the following season, appearing in 17 games and posting a 5-10 record.

Michigan Technological University, located in Houghton, has a storied hockey tradition and has produced several notable NHL alumni, including Tony Esposito, Matt Roy, Randy McKay, and John Scott.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2026

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