Spitfires' Carson Woodall Named OHL Humanitarian of the Year

Published on April 28, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Windsor Spitfires defenceman Carson Woodall is this year's recipient of the Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the OHL Humanitarian of the Year.

Woodall has made charitable contributions to cancer research in excess of $175,000 through his Woody's Hoodies initiative, a cause near and dear to his heart. The initiative was inspired by Woodall's two grandmothers, including the late Nana O'Brien and in support of Nana Woodall, who has also battled cancer. His creative fundraising endeavours have included engaging minor hockey tournaments, partnering with teams, schools and local businesses as well as rappelling down one of Windsor's tallest buildings on two separate occasions.

While hoodies are Woodall's most sought after line of fundraising apparel, he's ventured into other creative styles such as pucks, stickers and drink koozies.

"We did a lot in the community for cancer research in honour of my grandma," said Woodall of the honour. "I'm just hoping that this can bring some awareness to it and we can do more with Woody's Hoodies in the future. I'm thankful for all of the support I've received and have really enjoyed doing this work."

Named the 2025 Youth Philanthropist of the Year by the Windsor-Essex Community Foundation, Woodall's charitable efforts have benefitted causes such as Play for a Cure, the Windsor Cancer Foundation and Erie Shores Hospice. His iconic "Woody's Hoodies" can be seen throughout Windsor-Essex as he continues to roll out new customized designs and has sold more than 5,500 items including over 4,800 hoodies. He becomes the first player in Windsor Spitfires history to be named OHL Humanitarian of the Year.

"Carson is a local product who developed through the LaSalle Vipers of the GOHL, growing into a Defenceman of the Year finalist," said Spitfires General Manager Bill Bowler. "His initiative with Woody's Hoodies also speaks volumes about his character and the values instilled by his family. He's not only made an impact on the ice, but in the community as well, and that's something we're incredibly proud of."

A former 10th round pick by the Spitfires in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, Woodall stepped up his offensive production this past season, finishing with 12 goals, 51 assists and 63 points over 68 games to be named an OHL Defenceman of the Year finalist. The Belle River native was the OHL Defenceman of the Month for October, and finished his fourth OHL season with 21 goals, 109 assists and 130 points over 194 games in a Spitfires uniform. Woodall placed second in OHL Coaches Poll voting as the Western Conference's most improved player, as well as best offensive defenceman. He recently announced a commitment to Boston College (NCAA).

Each year the OHL awards a player that has demonstrated outstanding qualities as a positive role model in the community with the Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy. The Ontario Hockey League Board of Governors announced in 2004 that the OHL Humanitarian of the Year award would be named in recognition of the former Owen Sound Platers captain, who was twice named his team's Humanitarian of the Year in recognition of his tremendous efforts in supporting community activities.

Woodall emerged as this year's award winner from a group of finalists also consisting of David Egorov of the Brantford Bulldogs, Tristen Trevino of the Erie Otters, Thanasi Marentette of the Peterborough Petes and Beckham Edwards of the Sarnia Sting.

Woodall will be formally presented with the Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy at the 2026 OHL Awards Ceremony this June at The Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2026

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