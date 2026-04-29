Round Three Game Four: Kitchener Rangers vs. Windsor Spitfires

Published on April 28, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Windsor, ON - The Rangers remain on the road for Game 4, looking to bounce back after dropping Game 3 to the Windsor Spitfires in the Western Conference Finals. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak 467 (Ontario)

Video Stream: Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

VIEWING PARTY LOCATION: Jack Astor's Kitchener - 2960 Kingsway Drive

RTown, we want to hear you all the way in Windsor! Come together and support the team at Jack Astor's Kitchener for full game audio, clappers, and a ton of prizes!

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Game 3:

The home team remained perfect through three games of this Western Conference Final as the Windsor Spitfires handed the Kitchener Rangers just their second loss of the post-season, defeating the Blueshirts 4-2. Windsor never trailed in the game opening the scoring less than two minutes into the game on an early power play and then doubling their lead on Alex Pharand's second of the playoffs. Christian Humphreys got the Rangers on the board, cutting the deficit in half to complete the scoring in the opening frame.

No team found the back of the net in the middle frame, but just 24 seconds into the third period, Andrew Robinson restored the two-goal lead for the Spits. Cameron Arquette gave the Rangers a fighting chance, pulling Kitchener back within a goal with five minutes on the clock. However, it was Ethan Garden who sealed the victory for Windsor sliding the puck into the vacant Kitchener net.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (10-2-0-0)

Rangers to Watch:

Christian Humphreys added to his postseason total with a goal, bringing him to 15 points (6G, 9A). Now tied with Dylan Edwards in scoring, Humphreys continues to fuel Kitchener's attack, showing up on the scoresheet in the majority of the team's matchups throughout the 2026 playoffs.

Cameron Arquette earned second-star honours after recording a goal and an assist, including a helper on Humphreys' tally. Skating on the left wing, Arquette has been an effective contributor, now sitting at six points with an even split of three goals and three assists. In just his second postseason appearance, the forward has taken a noticeable step forward from last year, already surpassing his previous playoff total and continuing to build on his offensive impact.

Goaltending:

Christian Kirsch

Christian Kirsch put in a determined effort in Game 3, recording an .812 save percentage along with a 3.05 goals-against average. The netminder stopped 13-of-16 shots, facing consistent pressure throughout the game and working to keep Kitchener within reach. Kirsch still remains in the lead for wins during this post-season run at ten.

SCOUTING THE SPITFIRES (9-2-0-0)

Spitfires to Watch:

Jakub Fibigr opened the scoring witg a power-play goal, setting the tone early for Windsor. The defenceman continues to be a key contributor, sitting third on the team with 11 points (3G, 8A) through 11 games. His ability to impact the game at both ends of the ice has made him a reliable presence throughout the postseason.

Andrew Robinson earned third-star honours after netting the game-winning goal for Windsor. The rookie defenceman continues to make his mark this postseason, now with six points (2G, 4A). As the series evolves, Robinson's confidence and growing offensive contributions suggest there is even more to come from the blueliner.

Goaltending:

Joey Costanzo

Costanzo secured his first win against Kitchener on Monday, posting a strong .913 save percentage and a 2.00 goals-against average. The netminder turned aside 21 of 23 shots for a 4-2 victory. He continues to rank among the league's top goaltenders, sitting second during this postseason.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Wednesday night's game against the Spitfires will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can also be watched across the province of Ontario on the Rogers Super Sports Pak 467 for cable subscribers. All games will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

Following Game 4, the Kitchener Rangers will return home for Game 5 of the Western Conference Final. If they come out on top in Game 4, the Rangers will have a chance to punch their ticker to the OHL Championship series on home ice on Friday, May 1st. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.