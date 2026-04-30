Round Three Game Five: Kitchener Rangers vs. Windsor Spitfires

Published on April 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - Kitchener impressed on Wednesday night with a 6-3 victory over the Windsor Spitfires. Tonight, the Rangers have a chance to close out the Western Conference Finals in Game 5 and advance to the OHL Championship series. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak 467 (Ontario)

Video Stream: Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

PLAYOFF TICKETS

Tickets for Games 5 are on sale now. You can purchase yours online here. Fans can also call 519-578-1570, or you can purchase tickets in person at The Aud Box Office, sponsored by White Way Plumbing, located at 400 East Avenue in Kitchener. Box Office hours may differ over the holiday weekend; find hours here.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Game 4:

The Kitchener Rangers earned a hard fought road victory in Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead back to The Aud on Friday, May 1st with a chance to punch their ticket to the OHL Championship Series and clinch their first Wayne Gretzky Trophy since 2008. The Rangers scored four unanswered goals through the first 40 minutes of play. Dylan Edwards and Sam O'Reilly each scoring on the power play. In the second period, Cameron Arquette and Carson Campbell got on the board for the Blueshirts. Arquette with a re-direct on a point-shot from Jared Woolley, while Carson Campbell recorded his first goal on the playoffs on a seeing-eye shot from the point.

Windsor came out strong in the third period, scoring twice in just over five minutes to cut the Rangers lead in half. However, Luca Romano settled the game back down with a short-handed goal with seven minutes to play in regulation chipping the puck passed the last man on defence and firing a wrist-shot far side past Joey Costanzo. With the Windsor net empty, Gabriel Chiarot added Kitchener's second short-handed goal and fourth special teams goal of the game, sliding the puck into the empty cage from inside the Rangers zone. Caden Harvey scored a consolation goal late where the game would end at 6-3. Kitchener was a perfect seven-for-seven on the penalty kill.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (11-2-0-0)

Rangers to Watch:

Carson Campbell put together a standout performance in Game 4, recording a goal and an assist in the second period. His tally marked his first of the 2026 OHL Playoffs and stood as the game-winner. Now up to eight points, including seven assists, Campbell has added a steady amount of offence to compliment his already superb defensive play. Campbell is a leader in the blocked shots category amongst all skaters in the OHL this playoff run and led the Kitchener Rangers during the regular season with 104 blocked shots in 51 games averaging over two blocks per game.

Luca Romano added to the effort with a shorthanded, unassisted goal, further showcasing his value down the middle of the ice. The New York Islanders prospect has been a steady presence for Kitchener throughout all three rounds, contributing at both ends of the ice with five points (2G, 3A) in 13 games. Romano's Game 4 performance earned him first-star honours.

Sam O'Reilly continues to lead the charge offensively, registering a goal and an assist. He netted a power-play goal and added a helper on Dylan Edwards' man-advantage tally, highlighting his impact in key moments. O'Reilly now sits at 20 points (13G, 7A) this postseason, maintaining his role as a driving force in Kitchener's attack. He still leads the OHL in goals this post-season and has moved into the top four in points adding seven assists to his 13 goals.

Goaltending:

Christian Kirsch

Christian Kirsch secured his 11th victory of the 2026 OHL Playoffs, continuing a strong postseason run. Through 13 appearances, he has suffered just two losses, underlining his consistency and reliability in net. In Game 4, the San Jose Sharks prospect posted a .893 save percentage along with a 3.00 goals-against average.

SCOUTING THE SPITFIRES (9-3-0-0)

Spitfires to Watch:

Nathan Villeneuve broke through for Windsor in the third period, opening the scoring for his side and sparking a late push. The goal marked his third of the postseason, bringing his total to four points (3G, 1A) through 12 games. The Seattle Kraken prospect continues to show a knack for stepping in key moments, adding value when the team needs it most.

John McLaughlin picked up third-star honours with an assist on Anthony Cristoforo's goal. The centreman, appearing in his first postseason, has quietly put together a solid run with eight points (3G, 5A) and remains a steady contributor as the Western Conference Finals continue.

Caden Harvey added a late goal for the Spitfires, narrowing the deficit and reflecting Windsor's push to stay in the flight. His tally made it 6-3, rounding out his postseason totals to six points, split evenly between goals and assists (3G, 3A).

Goaltending:

Joey Costanzo

Joey Costanzo remains solid between the pipes for the Windsor Spitfires, coming up with the flurry of big saves in key moments. His Game 4 performance resulted in a .815 save percentage and a 5.20 goals-against average for the night. Costanzo now sits sixth amongst qualified OHL goaltenders this postseason with the sixth best goals against average (2.37), ninth best save percentage (0.903), and a tie for the third most wins with nine.

RANGERS REACH

Rangers Reach is back for another exciting season of great Rangers hockey and Huge JACKPOTS! You could be the next winner of our Jackpot draw or consolation prize draw of a $200 The Keg Waterloo Gift Card!

Buy now! or text WIN to 95050 (Std Msg & Data Rates may apply)

Also, back for another season is the Rangers Reach Authentic Jersey Raffle!

Get your tickets online or on the concourse at tonight's game!

Rangers Reach 50/50 supports local minor sports organizations, numerous social agencies, charities, and education related programs. Proceeds from Rangers Reach 50/50 also help support our community.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Friday night's game against the Spitfires will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can also be watched across the province of Ontario on the Rogers Super Sports Pak 467 for cable subscribers. All games will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.