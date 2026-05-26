Rangers Remain Perfect at Memorial Cup After Victory over Silvertips
Published on May 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kelowna, BC - The Kitchener Rangers moved to 2-0-0 at the 2026 Memorial Cup after a 6-2 victory over the Everett Silvertips in Kelowna, B.C.
Jack Pridham (CHI) scored twice while Cameron Reid (NSH), Christian Humphreys (COL), Gabriel Chiarot (VAN) and Cameron Arquette scored for Kitchener while Christian Kirsch (SJ) made 40 Saves.
As for Everett, Matias Vanhanen and Rylan Gould had goals as Anders Miller stopped 22 shots.
Tied at 2-2 in the second, Kitchener used a three-goal spurt in just 4:37 to take a stranglehold on the game.
Humphreys scored his first of the tournament at 9:46 of the middle frame as he used a Reid screen from the slot to make it 3-2 before Chiarot used his hockey IQ to get himself free from his man by skating behind the yet before a fortunate bounce off a blocked shot landed on his stick with a wide-open cage to aim at at 13:06.
Just 1:17 later Pridham fired home his second of the night on a one-timer in the slot off of Luca Romano's (NYI) nifty pass through the middle of the ice.
Arquette scored Kitchener's sixth of the night with 2:53 to play on an odd-man rush that was set-up by Chiarot.
Reid had opened the scoring just 3:05 into the game as from the left dot he picked his spot over Miller's right shoulder to make it 1-0. The OHL champions would double their lead at 10:22 through Pridham who scored in his second straight game when he found a loose puck on the power play and slid it home from the top of the paint.
Everett got on the board 2:10 later through Vanhanen - who also now has goals in back-to-back games - as the puck hit him in the leg after Gould's initial pass had hit Reid.
The Silvertips tied things up at 8:21 of the second as Gould was the only one to locate a loose puck after Kirsch had initially stopped Lukas Kaplan's effort.
Reid registered four points in the victory while Pridham's three goals are now a tournament best.
Kitchener is back in action Tuesday against Chicoutimi where a win will guarantee them a spot in Sunday's final. Meanwhile, Everett return to the ice Wednesday when they close out the round-robin against hosts Kelowna.
The Numbers Game:
Shots: EVT 42 - KIT 28
Power play: EVT 1/4 - KIT 1/2
FO%: EVT 39% - KIT 61%
The Starting Goalies:
Anders Miller (EVT) - 22/28 Saves, Six Goals Against, Loss
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 40/42 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win
2026 Memorial Cup schedule:
May 22 - Game 1: Kitchener 5-0 Kelowna
May 23 - Game 2: Everett 5-3 Chicoutimi
May 24 - Game 3: Kelowna 2-3 (OT) Chicoutimi
May 25 - Game 4: Everett 2-6 Kitchener
May 26 - Game 5: Chicoutimi vs. Kitchener - 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT
May 27 - Game 6: Kelowna vs. Everett - 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT
May 28 - Tie-breaker (if necessary) - 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT
May 29 - Semi-final - 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT
May 31 - Final - 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT
UP NEXT:
Fresh off Monday night's battle with the Everett Silvertips, the Kitchener Rangers play their third-and-final round robin game tomorrow night against the QMJHL Champion, Chicoutimi Saguenéens at 6:00 p.m. EST and 9:00 p.m. PT.
Images from this story
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Kitchener Rangers gather following a goal
Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 26, 2026
- Kitchener Conclude Their Round Robin Action against QMJHL Champion Chicoutimi Saguenéens - Kitchener Rangers
- Rangers Remain Perfect at Memorial Cup After Victory over Silvertips - Kitchener Rangers
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