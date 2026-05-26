Matthew Henderson Emerging as a Difference Maker

Published on May 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







With just 17 days left until the 2026 OHL priority selection kicks off at Slush Puppie place, we turn our attention to the 17th overall pick in the 2025 OHL draft, Matthew Henderson, who stepped in and became a difference maker right away for the Frontenacs.

With the second of his two first-round picks, Kory Cooper and his staff selected Matthew Henderson from the Huron-Perth Lakers U16 AAA program. A smooth-skating left-handed defenceman who recorded 26 points in 30 games in his final season of minor hockey.

From the start of development camp following the draft, there was no doubt Henderson would not only fit well into Coach Troy Mann's system but also become a star very quickly in the OHL.

Henderson played 63 games with the Frontenacs in his rookie season, recording 18 points, including the first two goals of his junior hockey career. After moving up and down the lineup for the first handful of regular-season games, Henderson found a home playing with overage defenceman and Memorial Cup Champion in Will Bishop.

"The experience is a big thing," said Henderson in an Interview with the Frontenacs. "That's the goal for everyone, so having him teach us about that journey? It's special."

The savvy veteran, paired with an up-and-coming star, not only worked well for Henderson and Bishop, but the Frontenacs staff loved what they were seeing too.

"Bish being able to guide Hendo along the way here as he gets started in his OHL career is really going to benefit him as he moves forward," said General Manager Kory Cooper in a mid-season conversation.

Along with his teammate Aleks Kulemin, Henderson had the honour of representing Team Canada White at the U17 World Championships in Truro, Nova Scotia. Again, Henderson made waves, recording six points in five games on his way to a silver medal wearing the maple leaf.

When Henderson returned from the U17s, he was given a bigger role on the Frontenacs, being added to the second power-play unit and seeing the ice in more high-pressure situations as Kingston made their playoff push. All accumulating to Henderson being relied on heavily in the Frontenacs first round series against the Ottawa 67's this past April.

"It's a big boost of confidence," said Henderson. "Playing against the top lines in the OHL as a 16-year-old does a lot for your self-confidence."

Henderson will come into camp next fall as one of the Frontenacs' most promising defencemen and once again will be relied on heavily for his ability to break out the puck efficiently and create offence at the other end.

Don't miss your chance to hear the future of the OHL get their names called on June 12-13, when the OHL Priority selection draft is live from Slush Puppie Place. Tickets are available here.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 26, 2026

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