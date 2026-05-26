Rangers Top Silvertips to Stay Perfect at 2026 Memorial Cup

Published on May 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release









Kitchener Rangers right wing Jack Pridham reacts after scoring against the Everett Silvertips at the Memorial Cup

(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor / CHL) Kitchener Rangers right wing Jack Pridham reacts after scoring against the Everett Silvertips at the Memorial Cup(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor / CHL)

TORONTO, ON - The Kitchener Rangers improved to 2-0-0 at the 2026 Memorial Cup with a 6-2 win over the Everett Silvertips on Monday in Kelowna, B.C.

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Jack Pridham scored twice for Kitchener, while Nashville Predators prospect Cameron Reid, Colorado Avalanche prospect Christian Humphreys, Vancouver Canucks prospect Gabriel Chiarot and Cameron Arquette also found the back of the net. San Jose Sharks prospect Christian Kirsch made 40 saves in the victory.

For Everett, Matias Vanhanen and Rylan Gould scored, while Anders Miller stopped 22 shots.

Tied 2-2 midway through the second period, Kitchener took control with three goals in a span of 4:37.

Humphreys scored his first of the tournament at 9:46 of the middle frame, using a Reid screen in the slot before beating Miller to make it 3-2. Chiarot then extended the lead at 13:06 after slipping away from his check behind the net before a blocked shot bounced onto his stick in front of a wide-open cage.

Just 1:17 later, Pridham struck for his second of the night, finishing a one-timer from the slot off a slick feed through the middle of the ice from New York Islanders prospect Luca Romano.

"That's the nature of playing a highly skilled team," Everett Silvertips head coach Steve Hamilton said. "You're not going to get a lot of do-overs when they get those looks. All part of the process for us. You got to learn from these moments, and it certainly never feels good to get kicked in the teeth, but it happens. Our guys will be fine."

Arquette rounded out the scoring with 2:53 remaining, burying Kitchener's sixth of the night on an odd-man rush set up by Chiarot.

Reid opened the scoring 3:05 into the game when he picked his spot from the left circle and beat Miller over the right shoulder. The OHL champions doubled their lead at 10:22 as Pridham scored in a second straight game, finding a loose puck on the power play and sliding it home from the top of the crease.

Everett answered 2:10 later through Vanhanen, who also has goals in back-to-back games, after Gould's initial pass deflected off Reid before striking Vanhanen and going in.

The Silvertips tied the game at 8:21 of the second period when Gould located a loose puck in front after Kirsch had stopped Lukas Kaplan's initial chance.

Reid finished with four points in the victory, while Pridham's tournament-leading goal total now sits at three.

Kitchener head coach Jussi Ahokas said his team grew into the game after a slower start.

"I think we got better as the game went on. Didn't like our first period, and after that, the second and third I thought we played better," said Ahokas. "All in all, I thought the team did a good job. We haven't faced a team like this but I think we learned as the game went on.

"It's still round robin so we have to get better tomorrow."

Tonight at 6 p.m. PT, the Rangers will look to punch their ticket directly to Sunday's championship game when they face the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. A win would send Kitchener to the Memorial Cup final for a CHL-record seventh time since the tournament adopted its round-robin format in 1972.

The Rangers have reached the championship game in each of their previous six Memorial Cup appearances, winning titles in 1982 and 2003 while also advancing to the final in 1981, 1984, 1990 and 2008. Kitchener's six championship game appearances since 1972 are tied with the Peterborough Petes for the most by any CHL club over that span.

Chicoutimi, meanwhile, enters the matchup looking for a crucial victory that would move the Saguenéens to 2-1 and keep their hopes of directly reaching Sunday's final alive.

Everett will look to maintain a season-long trend Wednesday against host Kelowna, as the Silvertips have not lost back-to-back games in 2025-26. They will also aim to evade the possibility of a tie-breaker game, as a Kelowna win would force one.

"We're a process-driven team, and we have a really short memory when it comes to certain things like this," Gould, who had a goal and an assist for Everett, said. "We know it's a short tournament, and I mean, all year we've bounced back, and we've gone back to our process. So, for us, we're going to think about this one for a little longer, and then once we wake up tomorrow, it's a new day, and we'll move on from this."

Every game of the 2026 Memorial Cup will air in Canada on TSN and RDS, with live streaming available on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. In the United States, fans can watch every game on NHL Network, while viewers outside Canada can stream the tournament live on Victory+.

2026 Memorial Cup schedule

May 22 - Game 1: Kitchener 5-0 Kelowna

May 23 - Game 2: Everett 5-3 Chicoutimi

May 24 - Game 3: Kelowna 2-3 Chicoutimi (OT)

May 25 - Game 4: Everett 2-6 Kitchener

May 26 - Game 5: Chicoutimi vs. Kitchener - 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

May 27 - Game 6: Kelowna vs. Everett - 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

May 28 - Tie-breaker, if necessary - 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

May 29 - Semi-final - 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

May 31 - Final - 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Images from this story



Kitchener Rangers right wing Jack Pridham reacts after scoring against the Everett Silvertips at the Memorial Cup

(Steve Dunsmoor / CHL)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 26, 2026

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