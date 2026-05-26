Bulldogs Sign Penn State Commit Xavier Lieb

Published on May 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of Penn State commit, forward Xavier Lieb from the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a Standard Players Agreement.

Lieb, a product of Carrolltown, PA, starred with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite AAA program posting 78 points in 61 games while skating to a plus-46 rating in his 15U season, following that up with 23 goals & 44 assists for 67 points in 40 games while skating to a plus-39 rating in his 16U season. Lieb led his 16U team at the US Nationals with 4 goals & 4 assists for 8 points across 5 games before making his move to the junior level with the Dubuque Fighting Saints for the 2025-26 season. In his rookie season at the junior level, Lieb was instantly productive with the 5'9", 168lbs right-shot forward posting 8 goals & 19 assists for 27 points in 52 games. Lieb finished second in playoff scoring for the Fighting Saints recording 2 goals & 2 assists for 4 points in the team's 5 playoff games.

In addition to his skills on the ice, Lieb has exemplified being a student athlete, being named to the 2025-26 USHL All-Academic Team.

"Xavier Lieb is a dynamic centreman and elite playmaker who impacts the game in every situation." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "His skill level and vision with the puck allow him to create offense at a high level, while his ability on draws and attention to detail make him a very reliable player all over the ice. Xavier is a high character young man who brings the complete package with skill, hockey sense, versatility, and a team first mentality. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Bulldogs.".

"I'm honored to be able to represent the Bulldogs organization and excited to compete in front of the best fans in the OHL at the Madhouse!". said Lieb on signing with the Bulldogs.







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