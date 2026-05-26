Brampton Steelheads Announce Monet Chun and Joey Savoie as Club Ambassadors

Published on May 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads are proud to announce Canadian golfers Monet Chun and Joey Savoie as official ambassadors for the hockey club.

The partnership brings together two accomplished athletes who share the organization's commitment to excellence, community involvement, and inspiring the next generation of athletes across Canada. As ambassadors, Chun and Savoie will work alongside the Steelheads through community appearances, social media activations, fan engagement initiatives, and special events throughout the season.

Chun, a Richmond Hill native, has established herself as one of Canada's rising golf stars, competing professionally following an accomplished amateur career that included winning the 2022 Canadian Women's Amateur Championship and competing at Augusta National.

Savoie, one of Canada's top amateur golfers, has built an impressive career highlighted by national and international success. Most recently, on Sunday May 24th, the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec native won the KIA Open de Ecuador presentado por Diners Club. Savoie made two clutch birdies, first on the 72nd hole to force a playoff, and again on the third extra hole to take the title.

"We are thrilled to welcome Monet and Joey to the Steelheads family," said Elliott Kerr, President & Owner of the Brampton Steelheads. "Both are tremendous representatives of their sport and embody the values that are important to our organization, hard work, professionalism, community involvement, and inspiring young athletes. Their passion and energy make them a perfect fit for our club."

"I'm excited to continue my relationship with the Steelheads organization and officially become an ambassador for the club," said Monet Chun. "The organization has built something special in the community and I'm looking forward to being part of it and connecting with fans throughout the season."

"Representing such a fine hockey organization led by a man I fully respect is an honor to me." added Joey Savoie. "I always wanted to represent a hockey team, and having the Steelheads logo while I travel the World is a privilege!"

The initiative reflects the Brampton Steelheads' ongoing commitment to building meaningful connections throughout the community while aligning with athletes who share the club's vision and values.







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