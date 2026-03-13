Steelheads Partner with United Way Greater Toronto for Game Centered Around Community

Published on March 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads are proud to announce a partnership with United Way Greater Toronto (UWGT) for a special community-focused game on Tuesday, March 17, at the CAA Centre. The initiative will highlight the impactful work United Way does across the GTA while bringing fans together for a day dedicated to giving back.

Throughout the game, fans will have opportunities to learn more about United Way's mission and how it supports more than 700 programs in Peel, Toronto, and York Region, with a focus on poverty alleviation Additionally, they will be able to give through fundraising initiatives on the concourse,, including directing Puck Toss proceeds to UWGT, featuring a signed Maple Leafs jersey as a prize. A portion of the ticket sales will also be donated to United Way through a dedicated link.

President & Owner Elliott Kerr spoke on the partnership. "We are proud to partner with United Way for this special game and to help shine a light on the important work they do in our community. The Brampton Steelheads believe strongly in giving back, and this partnership allows our organization, our fans, and our players to come together in support of initiatives that make a meaningful difference for local families."

United Way President and CEO, Heather McDonald will take to centre ice for the ceremonial puck toss, marking the official start of the game. " United Way is excited to launch our first partnership with the Brampton Steelheads and to deepen our connection with this incredible community. This partnership helps strengthen our impact to support the essential work over 300 agencies across the GTA do every day to ensure that families and individuals have access to vital services - from food and housing, youth engagement, good jobs and mental health supports," said Heather McDonald, CEO and President, United Way Greater Toronto.

The Steelheads are committed to using their platform to support community partners and initiatives that make a meaningful difference in the lives of residents throughout Brampton and the surrounding area.

Fans can purchase tickets for the March 17 game https://am.ticketmaster.com/steelheads/buy/quickbuy?id=NDMx, with 50% of ticket sales going to United Way Greater Toronto.







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