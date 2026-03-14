Birds Set New Franchise Points Mark, Beat Hounds, 5-2

Published on March 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds' Brady Smith on game night

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone) Flint Firebirds' Brady Smith on game night(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone)

FLINT- The Flint Firebirds set the franchise record for most points in a single season in the 5-2 win over the Soo Greyhounds on Friday night at the Dort Financial Center. Mason Vaccari posted 30 saves on 32 shots, and four Firebirds recorded multi-point nights.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Flint opened up the scoring midway through the first period. Bryson Morgan won a puck battle along the left-wing boards and sent a cross-ice pass to Nathan Aspinall. He settled the puck and ripped a shot past the Soo's Landon Miller to give the Birds a 1-0 lead.

The Firebirds then added to their lead with a power play goal. Jacob Battaglia intercepted a pass from Miller catching the Greyhounds goaltender out of position. He took a shot that Miller initially stopped, but Brady Smith picked up the rebound and sent the puck into the net, 2-0.

After a scoreless second period, Kevin He posted a shorthanded goal in the third. Chris Thibodeau won a faceoff forward that slid past the Soo defense and into its zone. A racing He beat both the Soo's defensemen to the puck; he skated in and beat Miller five hole to out the Birds up by three. The Greyhounds responded 22 seconds after with a power play goal from Lukas Fischer to make the score 3-1.

Halfway in the third period, Jimmy Lombardi scored on the power play. Kevin He received a pass from Aspinall, who sent a pass across the ice to Lombardi. Lombardi took a one-timer from the below the faceoff circle, catching Miller out of position to put the Birds up 4-1.

The Hounds bounced back late in the third as Christopher Brown danced around the Birds' zone. He took a shot from the blue line which was redirected by Jordan Charron beating Mason Vaccari far-side cutting the lead in half.

Aspinall secured the 5-2 win for the Firebirds with an empty net goal. With the win Flint improved to 42-15-4-3 and Soo fell to 38-20-1-5.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Nathan Aspinall recorded his 57th assist of the season tying Amadeus Lombardi for the franchise record for the most in a single season...The Firebirds tied the franchise record for most wins in a single season at 42, they set the franchise record for the most points in a single season, previously 89, and the most home wins in a single season with their 21st...Aspinall also took over the league lead in points. He now has 89, one more than Nikita Klepov of the Saginaw Spirit, who has 88.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will head to the Dow Event Center Saturday night to take on the Saginaw Spirit. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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