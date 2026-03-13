Barrie Colts Set for Annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration vs. Sudbury

Published on March 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts invite fans to their annual St. Patrick's Day celebration on Saturday, March 14th at 7:30 p.m., when the Colts host the Sudbury Wolves at Sadlon Arena. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., welcoming fans for an unforgettable evening of Irish spirit, hockey, and entertainment.

One of the most anticipated theme nights of the season, the Colts' St. Patrick's Day game promises an electric atmosphere inside the arena. Fans can look forward to a live performance by a traditional pipe band pregame, green beer throughout the concourse, and a lively game-night environment as Barrie takes the ice wearing exclusive St. Patrick's Day specialty jerseys, continuing a Colts tradition that dates back to 2007.

Following the game, fans are encouraged to stick around for a special post-game live auction, where the game-worn St. Patrick's Day jerseys will be available for bidding. These limited-edition sweaters are a fan favourite each year and offer a unique opportunity to take home a piece of Colts history.

In addition to the post-game auction, a jersey raffle will run throughout the game, giving fans another chance to win one of the specialty jerseys.

The evening will also feature several fan-favourite in-game promotions. During the first intermission, the Colts will host their annual Colts Cash giveaway, while the second intermission will feature adult bubble soccer, adding an extra dose of fun and entertainment to the night.

Fans can also take part in the 50/50 rollover jackpot, currently estimated at $4,460, offering another exciting opportunity. Fans can click the link here or buy tickets in person on game night.

With great hockey, festive entertainment, and one-of-a-kind collectibles on the line, the Barrie Colts' St. Patrick's Day game is shaping up to be one of the most exciting nights of the season.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, enjoy the pregame entertainment, and stay after the final buzzer for the live jersey auction as the Colts celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Barrie.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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