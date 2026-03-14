Paquette Strikes Century Mark in Dogs' 4-0 Shutout Win in Sudbury

Published on March 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







SUDBURY, ON - Looking for a bounce back effort after a tough overtime loss in North Bay on Thursday, the Brantford Bulldogs hit the middle stage of their three-game northern road swing travelling to the Community Arena in Sudbury for a potential 1st round playoff preview with the Wolves.

The opening frame was marked by the goaltending of David Egorov for the Bulldogs and Paolo Frasca for the Wolves who each stopped 10 through the first 20-minutes. Frasca had to turn aside a surge from the Bulldogs top power-play unit in the second half of the team's only power -play of the game, including a stop on a one-timer from the slot from the OHL goal scoring leader Marek Vanacker. David Egorov made the save of the night however with Rowan Henderson on a short- handed breakaway. Trying to best the Bulldogs netminder five-hole, Egorov squeezed the knees and denied the speedy Wolves forward the net. Through 20-minutes of play, the teams went down the tunnel deadlocked awaiting the opening goal of the game.

The Bulldogs broke the ice just before the midway mark of the middle frame with Cooper Dennis finding Jake O'Brien skating through the left - wing corner. O'Brien used the frame of the goal to elude a defender with a self-pass before feeding Luca Testa just off the right post. Testa's first shot was denied by Frasca but the Bulldogs winger collected his own rebound and fired it past the Wolves netminder for his 15th of the season to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead at 9:37. Just past the midway point of the period, Brady Smith cross-checked Adam Benak to the ice twice, well away from the puck, leading Benak to defend himself by tossing the gloves. Following the fight, the Bulldogs ended up shorthanded with Caleb Malhotra & Ben Danford both receiving minor penaltie s & misconducts for "failure to clear the zone". Following a successful Bulldogs penalty kill, the team looked to be going to the power-play after Chase Coughlan wrestled Vladimir Dravecky to the ice on a delayed off-side in the Bulldogs zone only to have the officials give both players a roughing call. Despite the disagreements with the decisions, the visitors blew the game open in a 59-second stretch late in the second period playing 4-on-4. Marek Vanacker stole the puck down the left-wing half wall and drove the front of the Sudbury goal, stretching Frasca across the crease and tucking the puck around his pad for his 44th of the season 18:26. At 19:25, four seconds after the 4-on-4 expired, Edison Engle slid the puck from the left point to the right for Adam Jiricek who danced through a pair of Wolves defenders and set the puck into the right circle for Charlie Paquette to hammer home his 29th of the season and 100th goal of his OHL career to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead through 40-minutes.

The third period was a very workman like effort from the Bulldogs, holding a Wolves team chasing the game to just 7-shots over the final 20 minutes in the process. Prior to Caleb Malhotra returning in the third period his line would strike, with Adam Benak setting the puck to Cooper Dennis in the slot who sent the puck net front where Nik Rossetto, skating in Malhotra's spot, collected the puck and flipped it over Fr asca's pad for his 6th of the season and a 4-0 Bulldogs lead. With David Egorov making 26 saves in the game, the Bulldogs netminder collected his career high 3rd shutout of the season securing the Bulldogs 4-0 win and running their clinching scenarios to 3 points for the division, 4 points for the conference and 5 points for the Hamilton Spectator Trophy as top team in the OHL.

The Brantford Bulldogs return to action on Sunday afternoon, March 15th, paying their only visit to the GFL Memorial Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie for their final meeting of the season with the Greyhounds, beginning at 2:00 pm.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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