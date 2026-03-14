Agrette, Trevino Have Multi-Point Nights as Otters Fall in OT

Published on March 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania -- The Erie Otters would continue their homestand Friday as they would welcome in the Kingston Frontenacs for the one and only time this season to kick off St. Patrick's Day Weekend. The Otters would take the ice in specialty jerseys looking to end a nine-game skid as they would look to earn a split of the season series against the Fronts.

The contest would get underway with an early look for the Frontenacs would result in an early goal. A speedy entry would lead to a magnificent bat to the back of the net from Maleek McGowan (14) to give the Frontenacs a 1-0 lead just 25 seconds into the game. The Fronts would continue to pressure but the Otters would find themselves back into the game shortly after. It would take just over half the period for Erie to get their equalizer as Ulysses Lombardi (4) would strike to tie the game at 1-1 off of a wonderful back-door feed. Erie would get a bit of jump after the goal starting to control the play a bit more in their offensive zone. On the penalty kill a two-on-one would break-out for the Otters and Julius Saari (SHG, 5) would find the back of the net to give the Otters a 2-1 lead, their first of the night. Erie would end the first period well, heading into the second period with a 2-1 lead and an 11-8 shots on goal advantage.

The second period would begin with the Fronts on the gas pedal looking to get themselves back into the game down a goal. It would take just over two minutes for the Fronts to find the back of the net with a deflection in front of the net on the power play from Tomas Pobezal (17) to tie the game at 2-2. The visitors would continue to dominate the play throughout the middle-20 with Erie seeing excellent goaltending from Noah Erliden to keep them in the game and the score tied. The second would see the Otters have a chance on the power play but be denied, while also going one-for-two on the PK. The lone goal in the frame would send the contest into the third period tied 2-2 with each team searching for a hero. Shots on goal through 40 minutes would see Kingston double-up Erie 26-13.

The third period would see the visitors pick-up right where they left-off in the second, looking for chances and trying to get the lead right back. It would take just over 90 seconds as Landon Wright (17) would strike off the rush to give the Frontenacs a 3-2 lead. The Otters would once again respond well after conceding a goal as they would go in-search of an equalizer. Just under seven minutes following the go-ahead goal, the Otters would find themselves on the man-advantage and would capitalize as Tyler Cooper (PPG, 8) would tip one home to tie the game at 3-3. The remainder of the third period would be played quite cleanly with neither side wanting to make a mistake. The result would be overtime with the game even at 3-3 and searching for a hero. Shots on goal through three period would see the Otters be out-shot 36-22.

It would not take long to find the hero in the extra period. The Frontenacs would begin the OT with a few good looks and would eventually see one capped off by Kieren Dervin (GWG, 15) to give the Frontenacs a huge 4-3 road win and hand the Otters their 10th straight loss. Final shots on goal would see the visitors out-shoot the Otters 38-23.

The Otters will remain home Saturday as they close out a four-game homestand with the season's final home game against their geographic rivals, the Niagara IceDogs on Memorabilia Madness Night (pres. by Turn2 Sports Cards and Collectables). The first 1,500 fans through the doors will receive the 2025-26 Team Card Set (pres. by Turn2 Sports Cards and Collectables) with the first 750 having the chance to stick around and get their cards signed by the team. For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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