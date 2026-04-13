Lucas Ambrosio Selected to Hockey Canada's Pre-Competition Roster at the 2026 IIHF U18 Men's Hockey Championship

Published on April 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania -- With the end of the OHL regular season and continuing OHL playoffs, more and more eyes begin to shift to international competitions and the upcoming NHL Entry Draft. The first of which, the IIHF U18 Men's Hockey Championship, to take place later this month in Slovakia.

The Erie Otters are thrilled that draft-eligible defenseman Lucas Ambrosio has been selected to the pre-competition roster for Hockey Canada at the IIHF U18 Men's Hockey Championships in Trencin and Bratislava Slovakia.

Ambrosio is coming off of a strong sophomore season in the OHL where he played in 64 games for the Otters and collected 20 points (1G+19A) as he added a bit of physicality to his game, hoping to impress scouts ahead of June's NHL Entry Draft.

The 6'4 Oakville, Ontario native is slated to be an important part of the Otters blueline heading into his third season in the OHL and the Otters' 30th season.

This will mark the second time Ambrosio has represented Hockey Canada after he won a silver medal with Team Canada Red at the 2024 U17 World Hockey Challenge in Sarnia.

General Manager Dave Brown spoke on the importance of representing your country for a young player like Ambrosio and what it means for his summer which lies ahead.

"We are extremely proud of Lucas Ambrosio for earning the opportunity to represent Hockey Canada at the U18 World Championship," Brown said. This achievement reflects his character and dedication. Lucas has been a key member of our team this season and we look forward to seeing him compete internationally."

The tournament is set to begin on April 22 with Ambrosio and Team Canada taking on the host nation of Slovakia at Pavel Demitra Hockey Stadium as they open up Group A play with the final game on day one. The tournament concludes on Saturday May 2 with the bronze and gold medal games respectively.

The Erie Otters wish Ambrosio the best of luck as he competes for Team Canada and looks to help his nation to their third-straight gold medal and seventh overall.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

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