Zhilkin Named to Canada's U18 World Championship Roster

Published on April 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Calgary, AB - Hockey Canada announced its roster for the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship in Trencin and Bratislava, Slovakia on Monday morning. Among the 23 players named to the initial roster is Spirit forward Dima Zhilkin.

Named the team's 27th captain in January of 2026, Zhilkin finished his second OHL season with a career-best 36G-39A-75P in 59 games. Zhilkin had the third-best point total on the team, and 15th in the OHL in 2025-2026. He added three goals and an assist in four playoff games against the Kitchener Rangers in Saginaw's opening round series.

This will be the Windsor, Ontario native's second appearance with Team Canada, having won a bronze medal at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup while wearing the maple leaf. Zhilkin scored three times in five games at last August's tournament, good for third on his team.

The Spirit drafted Zhilkin 19th overall at the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. He went on to land on the OHL's First All-Rookie Team in 2024-2025. Zhilkin has 118 points (52G-66A) in 113 regular season OHL games with the Spirit.

Team Canada will begin play in Slovakia on April 22nd.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

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